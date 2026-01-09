REHAU Launches 'House of REHAU', Its First Experiential Brand Destination in India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 9: REHAU Interior Solutions, has launched House of REHAU, its first experiential brand destination in India, marking a key milestone in the company's long-term growth journey in the market. The initiative underscores REHAU's strategic shift from traditional product-led retail to experience-driven brand engagement, aligned with the evolving expectations of India's architecture, interior design, and construction communities.

Conceptualised as an immersive destination rather than a conventional showroom, House of REHAU - Experiential Centre, located at 6/85, Sector 11, Gurugram, Haryana-122001, brings together the brand's expertise in material science, German engineering, and design-led innovation under one roof. The space enables architects, interior designers, developers, and partners to explore REHAU's interior surfaces, decorative solutions, and furniture components through integrated, real-world applications.

The launch was marked by the presence of Dr. Thomas Troeger, Chief Executive Officer - REHAU Interior Solutions, and Mr. Tushar Verma, Executive Vice President - REHAU India & Subcontinent, who shared perspectives on the brand's global vision, India's strategic importance, and the growing relevance of decorative surfaces as a design-led category.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Thomas Troeger, Chief Executive Officer - REHAU Interior Solutions said,

"House of REHAU reflects how we want customers to engage with our brand--through experience, dialogue, and material intelligence. India is one of the most important growth markets for REHAU, not only from a demand perspective but also as a manufacturing and capability hub. This launch reinforces our long-term confidence in the market and its increasing influence on our global strategy."

With over seven decades of global expertise, REHAU is recognized for high-performance polymer solutions that replace conventional materials, offering advantages in durability, precision, sustainability, and design flexibility. Its interior solutions portfolio spans decorative surfaces, edge bands, boards, laminates, flooring, and furniture components--engineered as system-driven solutions rather than standalone products.

Mr. Tushar Verma, Executive Vice President - REHAU India & Subcontinent added,

"House of REHAU represents the next phase of our India journey--from product presence to experience-led engagement. As decorative surfaces evolve from functional elements to lifestyle-defining design statements, this platform allows us to demonstrate how innovation, performance, and aesthetics come together to address real-world requirements."

REHAU also outlined its ambitious retail and investment roadmap for India, with plans to scale to over 50 retail touchpoints in the next three years, comprising large-format experience centres in key metros and agile, high-impact studios in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This expansion will be supported by a ₹50 crore investment focused on strengthening retail infrastructure, brand building, and long-term customer engagement.

The company further highlighted India's growing role as a manufacturing and global capability hub, detailing ongoing and planned investments including the acquisition of REDSTAR Polymers, a land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, the proposed third manufacturing facility in India, and a 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art warehouse in Gujarat. These initiatives align with REHAU's commitment to the Make in India vision and its strategy to serve markets across South-East Asia and the Middle East.

Sustainability remains a core focus for the brand, with material responsibility, renewable energy adoption, water recycling, and circular manufacturing practices embedded across REHAU's global operations. The company also confirmed the upcoming release of its sustainability report, reinforcing its transparent and long-term approach to environmental stewardship.

With House of REHAU, the brand aims to create a collaborative platform for the design and building ecosystem--one that reflects REHAU's philosophy of combining engineering precision, material innovation, and design relevance to shape the future of interiors in India and globally.

About REHAU

Founded in 1948, REHAU is a global, family-owned group headquartered in Germany and a leading specialist in polymer-based solutions across interior, building, industrial, and automotive applications. With a presence in over 54 countries, more than 170 locations, and a workforce of 18,000+ employees, REHAU is recognised for its engineering excellence, material innovation, and system-driven approach to design and performance.

REHAU has been present in India since 1997, offering a comprehensive portfolio of interior surfaces, decorative laminates, edge bands, boards, flooring, furniture components, and building solutions. With manufacturing facilities, experience centres, and an extensive dealer network across the country, REHAU India serves both domestic and international markets, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.rehau.com/group-en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)