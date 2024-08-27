Renowned Chef Ashish Tiwari Appointed Executive Chef at ANDAAZ Banquets and Caterers, New Jersey

PNN New Jersey [US], August 27: Chef Ashish Tiwari, celebrated for his exceptional culinary creativity, innovation, and dedication to fresh, locally sourced ingredients, has been appointed as the new Executive Chef at ANDAAZ Banquets and Caterers in New Jersey. With over 16 years of extensive international experience and a prestigious "Best Menu" award from the International Food Festival, Chef Tiwari brings unparalleled expertise and inventive flair to his new role. Chef Tiwari's career has been marked by a series of significant achievements and leadership roles. In his previous position as Brand Chef at Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., he was instrumental in elevating the culinary standards across multiple restaurant brands. Renowned for his unique blend of traditional techniques and modern flavors, Chef Tiwari earned acclaim from both patrons and critics. His collaborative leadership style allowed him to work closely with kitchen teams to create innovative, flavor-rich dishes that delighted diners worldwide.

"Joining ANDAAZ Banquets and Caterers is an exciting opportunity for me, and I am eager to contribute to the already stellar reputation of this esteemed establishment," said Chef Tiwari. "My goal is to bring a fresh perspective and continue pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence to ensure our guests experience exceptional dining every time they visit."

Chef Tiwari is not only known for his culinary brilliance but also for his strong leadership and commitment to hygiene, safety, and operational efficiency. His ability to oversee daily kitchen operations while crafting cutting-edge menus has solidified his status as a leading chef in the global culinary landscape.

During his tenure as Head Chef at Pepper Mill in the UAE, Chef Tiwari revolutionized traditional Indian cuisine by integrating contemporary flavors and techniques. His passion for pushing culinary boundaries led to widespread positive reviews, contributing to the restaurant's continued success. His distinguished career also includes roles at prestigious establishments such as The Leela Ambiance, The Claridges, and The Oberoi Hotels. At The Leela Ambiance, he rose from Sous Chef to Chef De Cuisine in the Events department, overseeing food preparation for high-profile events, including weddings and corporate functions. At The Claridges, Chef Tiwari transitioned from Chef De Partie to Sous Chef, leading the development of innovative menus and maintaining the highest standards of food quality.

Chef Tiwari's appointment at ANDAAZ Banquets and Caterers signifies a new and exciting chapter for the establishment. Known for his adaptability, leadership, and creative vision, Chef Tiwari is set to elevate ANDAAZ's culinary offerings, making it a premier destination for exceptional dining experiences in New Jersey.

