Rentokil Initial Hygiene Achieves Carbon Neutrality for 2024: An industry-leading milestone in Sustainability

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Rentokil Initial Hygiene, a leading name in hygiene solutions, proudly announces its achievement of carbon neutrality for 2024, underscoring its unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

This milestone achievement by Rentokil Initial Hygiene has been achieved for 2024 across Scope 1 (direct emissions) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions from energy consumption), while making significant strides under Scope 3 (indirect emissions across the value chain).

This landmark accomplishment is the culmination of years of strategic initiatives and several innovative environment friendly measures aimed at conserving resources, and fostering a cleaner, greener future thus contributing to the global push for sustainable development.

Key Initiatives Driving Carbon Neutrality:

In 2024, the company successfully recycled over 58% of its used batteries, cutting down CO2e by 2.69 tonnes. This effort is part of an ambitious plan to reach 100% battery recycling through collaborations with government-authorized e-waste management partners.

Waste management has also seen transformative changes. The shift from traditional landfill methods to advanced incineration techniques led to a reduction of 21.14 tonnes of CO2e in 2024, stemming from the responsible disposal of over 172,383 kilograms of sanitary waste. Additionally, the introduction of Low-Temperature Thermal Destruction (LTTD) technology has significantly minimised emissions, while converting waste into eco-friendly materials such as bricks and pots.

Energy conservation remains at the core of Rentokil Initial Hygiene's sustainability agenda. The installation of 310 LED lights across company facilities resulted in a savings of 13,020 kWh of energy, preventing 9 tonnes of CO2e emissions. This switch to LED technology not only improves energy efficiency but also eliminates mercury use, aligning with safe environmental practices.

Digital transformation has played a pivotal role in reducing paper waste. By transitioning to digital Purchase Orders (POs), the company saved 792 kilograms of paper in 2024. This initiative prevented 9 tonnes of CO2e emissions--a reduction equivalent to the carbon offset provided by 374 trees over a year.

Moreover, Rentokil Initial Hygiene has optimised its logistics by incorporating electric and CNG vehicles, alongside offering on-site services to reduce travel. These measures collectively decreased fuel consumption by 9,083 litres, translating into a CO2 saving of 21.17 tonnes in 2024 alone.

In India, our carbon neutrality is achieved through a holistic approach that integrates a broad spectrum of these sustainable initiatives integrated with verified carbon offset projects. Our strategy encompasses not only cleaner transportation and energy conservation but also advanced waste management, digital transformation to optimise resource use, and innovative operational practices. This multi-dimensional effort ensures that we are systematically lowering our carbon footprint while reinforcing our long-term commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040.

"We at Rentokil Initial Hygiene are thrilled to be the first business across the Rentokil world to achieve carbon neutrality. This is a key step in our ongoing journey toward a sustainable future. Our goal as Rentokil Initial is to reach net zero emissions by 2040, which reflects our dedication to innovation and environmental leadership." said David Lewis, Managing Director of Rentokil PCI & Rentokil Initial Hygiene India.

Rentokil Initial Hygiene has long championed the cause of sustainability, integrating eco-friendly practices into its operations and product offerings. From introducing innovative waste management systems to promoting digital transformation, the company's efforts have consistently reflected its vision for a healthier planet.

"This achievement is a testament to our dedication to making a meaningful difference," said Nishat Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, Rentokil Initial Hygiene India. "We believe that sustainability is not just a responsibility but an opportunity to innovate and inspire. Achieving carbon neutrality is a significant milestone, but it's also a stepping stone toward even greater goals."

Rentokil Initial Hygiene remains committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainability. With ongoing efforts to enhance resource efficiency, adopt renewable energy, and drive awareness about hygiene and environmental conservation, the company aims to inspire businesses worldwide to join the journey toward a carbon-neutral future.

