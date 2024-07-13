Republic Youth Summit 2024 Held at Galgotias University Sparks Inspiration and Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 13: Greater Noida, 12 July - The Republic Youth Summit 2024 was successfully held at Galgotias University, Greater Noida, on July 12th, leaving a lasting impact on attendees and setting a benchmark for future youth-centric events. This transformative summit empowered India's youth with knowledge, inspiration, and opportunities, bringing together some of the nation's most influential youth icons and leaders.

The summit featured a stellar lineup of speakers, including Dr. Dhruv Galgotia (CEO, Galgotias University), Mira Erda (Formula 4 Racer), Kanika Tekriwal (CEO, Jetsetgo), Sweety Borah (Gold Medallist, Boxer), Neelima Burra (CMO, Luminous Power Technologies), Sumeet Sinha (Group CMO, Info Edge India), Salima Tete (Captain, Indian Women Hockey Team), Debojit Sen (Founder, Crack ED), Saurabh Ghadge (Content Creator), Vishwanath Shetty (SVP), Kamaljeet Sherawat (MP, Loksabha), Sushant Divgikar (Actor, Singer), Abhay Verma (Actor), and Harshita Gaur (Actor).

The event was marked by engaging conversations, inspiring speeches, and performances aimed at encouraging innovation and resilience among young Indians.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, stated, "We are incredibly proud to have hosted the Republic Youth Summit 2024 at Galgotias University. This event provided a unique opportunity to celebrate and empower the next generation of leaders in our country. We are committed to fostering an environment where young minds can thrive, innovate, and lead with confidence. The summit perfectly aligned with our mission to provide a platform for young achievers to share their stories and inspire others."

"The Republic Youth Summit 2024 was not just an event; it was a movement to inspire and equip young individuals with the tools they need to succeed. Galgotias University was honored to partner with Republic Media Network to create a space where young achievers from diverse fields could come together, share their journeys, and spark meaningful change. We look forward to witnessing the incredible impact of this summit on our youth and our nation."

The successful summit underscored Republic Media Network's commitment to nurturing future leaders and Galgotias University's dedication to providing a vibrant academic environment that supports innovation and growth.

Galgotias University stands as a beacon of excellence, recognized with an NAAC A+ Accreditation and QS 5 Star rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Facilities, Innovation, and Employability. Home to over 35,000 students across 20 schools, it offers a vibrant academic environment with over 200 programs. The university excels in industry collaboration, partnering with over 1,000 leading companies such as Apple and Infosys.

Galgotias University ranks 3rd in India for patent filings and has achieved the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating for Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Sciences. In the THE Impact Rankings, it ranks 201-300 globally for SDG1, SDG14, and SDG15, and 301-400 for SDG2, SDG12, SDG13, and SDG16. It also ranks 4th in India for SDG16. Additionally, it is lauded for innovation, achieving an "Excellent" rating in ARIIA 2021 and receiving the highest 4 Star Rating by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), GoI, since 2020. Galgotias University is a vibrant community dedicated to academic excellence and holistic development.

