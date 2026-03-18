Richmax Finvest Announces Expansion, targeting 1,000 branches across India by 2030

PNN

Aluva (Kerala) [India], March 18: Richmax Finvest, a rapidly growing Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has announced an ambitious expansion roadmap targeting 1,000 branches across India by 2030, as part of its long-term Vision 2040 to transition into a scheduled bank.

Founded during the peak of the COVID-19 economic slowdown on November 1, 2020, the company has scaled to 125 branches, driven by its gold loan-focused lending model and technology-led operations. The announcement comes as the company accelerates its South India expansion strategy, marked by the recent opening of its Bangalore Jayanagar branch.

Established by George John Valath, Richmax Finvest entered the market at a time when access to liquidity was severely constrained. The company identified an opportunity in gold-backed lending, enabling households to unlock value from idle assets through quick and accessible loans.

"Our journey began in one of the most uncertain economic periods, but the need for immediate liquidity created a strong foundation for our growth," said George John Valath. "What we have achieved so far is only a small part of our long-term vision."

"Scale, for us, is not just about numbers--it's about building trust at every touchpoint. As we expand, our focus remains on delivering speed, transparency, and long-term value to every customer we serve," added George John Valath.

The company operates on a small-ticket, high-volume lending model, with an average loan size of around ₹35,000. Its ability to process loans within 5 to 8 minutes has emerged as a key differentiator in the competitive NBFC landscape.

Beyond financial services, the company has diversified into allied sectors to build a broader ecosystem. Its ventures include Valath Jewellers, which manages the gold value chain, and Richmax Tours and Travels, launched in 2024, offering over 70 international travel packages.

In addition to business growth, Richmax has undertaken several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including anti-drug awareness campaigns in schools and environmental efforts such as tree plantation drives.

Richmax has also leveraged API-based systems and centralized disbursement platforms to ensure seamless and instant fund transfers, prioritizing customer experience over traditional marketing approaches. This has enabled the company to grow organically through customer trust and referrals.

As part of its expansion strategy, Richmax follows a "Spread and Fill" approach--establishing anchor branches in key urban locations and expanding into surrounding regions to build strong market density.

Looking ahead, the company aims to strengthen its presence across South India before expanding nationally, while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

With a combination of strategic foresight, technological integration, and customer-centric services, Richmax Finvest continues to position itself as an emerging player in India's evolving financial services sector.

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