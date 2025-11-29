RMZ Supports Sopaan for AIKYAM 2025, strengthening its Commitment to India's Cultural and Heritage Conservation

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 29: RMZ, one of the world's largest privately controlled real asset and consumer platform companies, supported AIKYAM 2025 organized by Sopaan, a three-day cultural event held between 21-23 November 2025 at the renowned UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora. AIKYAM marked the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, with the event bringing together UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism and the City of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a celebration of art, heritage, global diplomacy and cultural innovation.

Ambassadors, cultural leaders, and patrons from different countries came together for an immersive experience of India's living heritage. Notable events included an address by Dr Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, and a talk by author-historian William Dalrymple at Kailasa Temple, a significant historical site. Participants witnessed Omkara, a large-scale ballet performance put together by Gauri Sharma Tripathi, featuring artists from seven countries, along with folk performances, textiles, curated Maharashtrian cuisine, and a live mural creation by Brazilian artist Sergio Cordeiro, who rendered the Ajanta frescoes in a contemporary style.

AIKYAM also staged a classical concert once presented at the United Nations in New York, emphasizing the event's theme of oneness, while also highlighting the harmonious co-existence of humanity, nature, science, and spirituality. Guests participated in guided heritage site tours of the Ajanta and Ellora caves to broaden perspectives on India's rich artistic, architectural and conceptual legacy.

"AIKYAM 2025 highlights how cultural heritage, environmental responsibility, and innovation must converge to shape the future. Our collaboration with Sopaan is a step forward in nurturing this vision--protecting ecological and cultural assets while building resilient, sustainable cities. We are committed to creating a future where development and conservation reinforce each other." Udiksha Panshikar, Director, RMZ Real Estate Investments.

Siddhaant Mohta, Co-founder and Director of Sopaan, said, "AIKYAM is a strategic initiative that demonstrates how heritage, performance and dialogue can come together to foster global understanding. Conceived as an immersive three-day journey, it transforms the sacred cave complexes of Ajanta and Ellora into living stages for unity and exchange. Building on Sopaan's experience curating cross-cultural programmes with the royal families of Jaisalmer and Gwalior, and with the Delhi Government at Purana Qila, AIKYAM marks 80 years of the United Nations. We stand at a global pedestal where we amalgamate a unique confluence of art, culture and spirituality to echo the United Nations' founding ideals of peace, cooperation and a shared global future. The support of our partners and sponsors has been integral in bringing this vision to life and in advancing a collective commitment to the UN's founding ideals of peace, cooperation and a shared global future."

Dr. Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, remarked, "Ajanta and Ellora, among the earliest Indian sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, stand as dynamic Indian repositories of philosophy, creativity, and shared human endeavor. Their legacy, rooted in artistic excellence, scientific prowess and in the coexistence of diverse traditions, reminds us of what humanity can achieve together. In a rapidly changing world, these sites call on us to renew our commitment to dialogue, cooperation and collective action. AIKYAM 2025 brings this spirit to life, demonstrating how cultural heritage is not just a record of human achievement but a roadmap for building dialogue, understanding, and collective action in the spirit of UN@80 and our shared future."

RMZ continues to engage meaningfully with Maharashtra's cultural landscape through its ongoing collaborations. RMZ's association with AIKYAM reflects its long-term vision to support India's cultural heritage and strengthen global collaborations. Additionally, RMZ is strengthening its presence in the state with the upcoming RMZ Nexus project in Mumbai, which will contribute to the region's economic and business ecosystem.

