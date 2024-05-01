Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next Successfully Hosts "Melodies for a Mission" Fundraiser to Support ANANDA - Assisted Living Centre by Action For Autism Organisation (AFAO)

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 1: Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next is pleased to announce the successful completion of its annual fundraising event, "Melodies for a Mission," held on 26th April 2024. The event aimed to raise funds and awareness to support Ananda, the assisted living centre by Action For Autism in Gurugram and help create safe spaces for adults with developmental disabilities.

The fundraiser, organized by the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next, was a resounding success, drawing together community members, philanthropists, and supporters of the cause. Through a combination of live musical performances by The Crooners Collective and generous donations, the event exceeded expectations in both its turnout and fundraising goals. Attendees were treated to an array of musical genres, ranging from jazz to soul, ensuring an unforgettable experience. In addition to the mesmerizing musical performances, guests indulged in an exquisite selection of gourmet delicacies and premium beverages, carefully curated to complement the evening's entertainment.

The funds raised through "Melodies for a Mission" will be directed towards Action For Autism Organization, a renowned non-profit dedicated to providing education, therapy, and support services for autistic children and adults. With a mission to enhance the quality of life and promote inclusivity for individuals with autism, Action for Autism Organization's work aligns closely with the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next's commitment to service above self.

Reflecting on the event, RTN Ridhika Dewan Khanna, President of the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled by the overwhelming support we received for 'Melodies for a Mission', The generosity of our community members, donors & sponsors truly demonstrates the collective commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of autistic individuals."

Reeta Sabharwal, Secretary at Action for Autism Organization, shared her gratitude for the collaborative spirit of the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next, saying, "We are profoundly grateful to Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next for their unwavering support and partnership for 'MELODIES for a MISSION.' The funds raised through 'Melodies for a Mission' will enable us to expand our programs and reach even more individuals in need of our services. Together, we can create a more inclusive and supportive community for autistic individuals. Alongside the Rotary Club, we created a melody of compassion, understanding, and hope, bringing hearts and minds together for a more inclusive world."

Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next extends its heartfelt gratitude to all members, sponsors, performers, volunteers, and attendees who contributed to the success of "Melodies for a Mission." Their collective efforts will make a meaningful impact in the lives of autistic children and adults served by the AFA Organization.

About Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next:

Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next is an esteemed service organization dedicated to making a positive impact in the community through various charitable initiatives and projects. Comprised of passionate individuals committed to service above self, the club actively engages in fundraising events, community service projects, and partnerships with local and international organizations.

About Action for Autism:

AFA Organization is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with autism through education, therapy, advocacy, and support services. With a focus on promoting inclusivity and empowering individuals with autism, AFA Organization strives to create a more supportive and understanding society for all.

