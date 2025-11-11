Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water Partners with Upthrust Esports & Big Picture Inc. for WCG National Showdown India 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water has partnered with Upthrust Esports and Big Picture Inc. as an official partner for the WCG National Showdown India 2025, a landmark event that brings together India's biggest gaming creators and esports athletes under one roof.

The World Cyber Games (WCG), one of the world's most prestigious international esports tournaments, has returned to India in collaboration with Upthrust Esports, setting the stage for an electrifying national showdown that merges competition, creativity, and community.

The WCG National Showdown serves as the Indian leg of the global tournament, uniting 32 top gaming creators and professional esports athletes across 8 teams, each led by iconic captains including Mortal, Scout, Jonathan, Payal, Kaashvi, Mizo, Sherman, and lolzzz.

The event kicked off with Group Wars, a high-energy online phase running from November 5 to 7, where all captains and creators competed across multiple titles (including first-person shooter, sports simulation, and strategy-based games). Fans witnessed an incredible mix of skill, strategy, and entertainment as teams battled it out for leaderboard supremacy.

Following three action-packed days of competition, Team Mizo emerged as the Group Wars leader, with Scout taking home the MVP of the Day titles across multiple matches.

The excitement now moves offline for the WCG National Showdown India LAN Grand Finale, taking place at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai, on November 12 and 13.

Doors open at (insert time), and live matches will begin from 5:30 PM onwards.

The LAN event will feature the top 4 creator-led teams from the Group Wars phase, competing in front of a live audience for the WCG India Championship title and a chance to represent India at the WCG 2025 Global Festival in Indonesia.

Spectators can expect a weekend packed with:

* Creator Battles across top global gaming titles.

* Exclusive Meet-and-Greet Sessions with creators and pro players.

* Brand Experience Zones hosted by Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water and Gigabyte.

* Live Performances and Giveaways to keep fans engaged throughout the event.

Tickets for the LAN showdown will be available on Swiggy Scenes and official Upthrust Esports channels, while fans nationwide can stream the matches live on YouTube (WCG - World Cyber Games) and Upthrust Esports.

As a key partner, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water will elevate the on-ground experience with an interactive fan engagement zone designed to keep visitors energized, hydrated, and connected to the action.

The zone will feature:

* Interactive Gaming Challenges - fun, fast-paced activities designed to test focus and precision.

* Exclusive Giveaways - limited-edition Royal Challenge merchandise and exciting prizes.

* Meet-and-Greets - opportunities for fans to interact with beloved creators like Mortal and Scout.

This collaboration celebrates the shared values of focus, clarity, and performance -- essential both in esports and in life.

Ben Choi, WCG Team Lead at Bigpicture Interactive said, "India has quickly become one of the most dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets in the world. The strength of India's gaming scene lies in its passionate creators and fans. The WCG National Showdown is more than just a tournament -- it's a celebration of community, creativity, and competition.

"We're thrilled to be part of this exciting moment for Indian esports. As WCG continues to expand globally, India stands out as a market full of energy, creativity, and potential. We're proud to present the WCG National Showdown as a platform that connects Indian gamers with the global stage."

Kartik Sabherwal Upthrust Esports Founder and CEO shared, "Our goal with WCG India is to create experiences that go beyond competition - a true celebration of creativity, passion, and the spirit of gaming. This collaboration with Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water and World Cyber Games puts Indian gaming firmly on the global map, highlighting the incredible talent, drive, and energy our creators bring. Through this event, we're showcasing a new era - one where community stands strong, India takes center stage, and the world watches as we make our mark, louder and prouder than ever before."

Meanwhile, Smilegate continues its global partnership with WCG by officially sponsoring the upcoming National Showdown India.

The offline event, scheduled for November 12-13, will feature "Creator Rumble", WCG's own online board game. As a special mission within Creator Rumble, Smilegate's title "BTS Cooking On STOVE: TinyTAN Restaurant" will make a special appearance.

Through this program, STOVE aims to expand brand engagement among local fans and strengthen its role as a global platform connecting users worldwide. As a global community hub where players around the world can communicate and enjoy together, STOVE plans to further enhance creator-driven fan experiences through collaboration at the upcoming WCG 2025 Festival in Indonesia.

