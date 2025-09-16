Royal Sundaram unlocks agility and scalability through digital transformation with FirstApex partnership

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16: Royal Sundaram General Insurance (RSGI) today announced the successful deployment of FirstGen v7 and the NextGen Integration Platform (NIP v3), delivered in partnership with FirstApex Insurance Systems (FirstApex). This marks a significant milestone in RSGI's ongoing digital transformation journey.

Completed within 11 months from project commencement to production launch, the implementation was achieved through close collaboration between RSGI and FirstApex teams. The upgraded platforms bring enhanced low-code/no-code configurability for both Underwriting and Claims, automated deployment, secure integrations, and on-demand scalability using private cloud-- positioning RSGI to deliver the future business growth with quicker processing, faster product launches, and enhanced customer experiences.

The leadership at Royal Sundaram Insurance reflects on the strategic impact of the transformation initiative and its alignment with both technology and business goals:

"This Transformation was important to our Technology strategy. With FirstGen v7 and NIP v3, we now have a resilient, scalable, and modular platform that sets the foundation for delivering next-gen digital experiences to our customers and partners", Dheepak Rajoo, CIO, Royal Sundaram Insurance.

"We are pleased to announce the successful upgrade of FG, our core system of record to its latest and greatest version. This large-scale migration covered 48 Million records and was executed as per plan, with minimal business disruption. The project was seamlessly delivered, showcasing the strong collaboration between our teams, While primarily a technical upgrade, we are now partnering with the FG team to leverage the new capabilities - especially for commercial lines transaction processing" - TM Shyamsunder, COO, Royal Sundaram Insurance.

Reflecting on the achievement, Nanda Ranatunge, CEO emphasised, "At FirstApex, we specialize in core enterprise platforms that keep Property & Casualty insurers future ready. Our strong partnership with RSGI on FirstGen v7 marks a key milestone, enabling on-demand scalability, speed to market with new insurance products and seamless multi-channel integration."

Built on cloud-optimized architecture, the new platform manages over 40 Million+ policies, 8 Million+ Transactions and 6 Million+ claims across 140 branches with 1800 active users providing ability to scale infrastructure to handle new business growth seamlessly.

This milestone also reinforces the long-standing 25-year partnership between RSGI and FirstApex, reflecting a shared commitment to leveraging technology for operational excellence and customer-centric growth.

For more information about the products:

- [FirstGen v7 Product Page - https://www.firstapex.com/firstgenv7]

- [NextGen Integration Platform (NIP v3) Product Page - https://www.firstapex.com/nextgen-integration

About FirstApex

FirstApex is a global provider of insurance technology solutions with over 25 years of industry experience. Its core platforms include FirstGen, a policy administration and claims management system, and the NextGen Integration Platform (NIP), designed to handle integration needs across channels, partners, regulators, and vendors. FirstApex solutions support insurers in managing operations efficiently, adapting to regulatory requirements, and serving customers across the globe.

About RGSI

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited became India's first private sector general insurance company to be licensed by the IRDAI in October 2000. At Royal Sundaram, every product and service is built with a deep understanding of the customers' needs, ensuring a seamless, transparent, and hassle-free insurance experience. From easy policy issuance to swift claim settlements, the company remains committed to delivering a customer-first experience, keeping the satisfaction and well-being of its clients at the heart of everything it does. For more information, visit www.royalsundaram.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)