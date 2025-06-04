Rustomjee Group Unveils Balmoral Golf Links: A Premium Gated Community Offering Exclusive Golf Course Views in Chembur with a GDV of ~Rs. 1,600 Cr

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai's most respected real estate developers, is proud to announce the launch of Rustomjee Balmoral Golf Links -- a limited-edition, luxury residential development nestled in the rapidly transforming neighbourhood of Chembur, Mumbai anticipating a GDV of ~Rs. 1,600 Crore.

Focused on offering exclusivity and space in the heart of the city, Rustomjee Balmoral Golf Links redefines low-density, high-design urban living. This gated 4.2-acre estate comprises just 144 exclusive 3, 4, and 5 Bed residences across four towers, with homes ranging from 1,399 to 3,068 sq. ft. Each floor accommodates only two apartments, ensuring optimum privacy, expansive layouts, and stunning views of the adjoining 88-acre Bombay Presidency Golf Course -- a rare offering in Mumbai's residential landscape.

Designed by celebrated architect Hafeez Contractor, with interior planning by Patty Mak, the project has been envisioned as an organic extension of the surrounding golf greens. The landscape architecture by COEN Design International from Singapore introduces over one acre of vehicle-free, immersive green zones to encourage quietude, wellness, and community interaction. Five verdant landscape zones -- The Forest, The Grove, The Meadow, The Park, and The Garden -- form a continuous natural spine that adds character and tranquility to the overall experience.

Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Rustomjee Group, commented: "Chembur has always stood out for its location, connectivity and strong community fabric. With Balmoral Golf Links, located alongside Mumbai's 88-acre golf course, we're offering residents rare access to expansive green views and a sense of openness that's hard to find in the city. Our continued belief in Chembur's potential drives us to create low-density, thoughtfully planned homes that add real value to the neighbourhood and reflect our long-term commitment to this market."

Elevating the lifestyle quotient further is a curated bouquet of amenities led by a well-appointed clubhouse overlooking the golf course designed to be like a jewel box amidst the green oasis. The project features a swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness centre, alfresco dining areas, and thoughtfully designed spaces for multi-generational living. Children can explore play areas like a treehouse and adventure garden, while adults benefit from wellness-focused elements like a meditation walkway, jogging track, open-air fitness pods, and senior citizen zones.

Rooted in a "Me, We, Us" spatial philosophy, Rustomjee Balmoral Golf Links facilitates seamless movement between private, semi-private, and communal spaces. It includes an event lawn with amphitheatre, WFH pavilions, gathering zones, pet park, and kitchen garden -- creating a balanced lifestyle that nurtures solitude, family time, and community engagement.

What distinctly sets Rustomjee Balmoral Golf Links apart is its unparalleled location combined with the exclusivity of limited availability. With the longest continuous golf course frontage in the vicinity, the project offers a distinguished arrival experience and a view that's increasingly scarce in Mumbai. Add to this excellent connectivity to Eastern Express Highway, BKC, Bandra, Navi Mumbai, and the upcoming metro and coastal road networks, and it becomes clear that Rustomjee Balmoral Golf Links is not just an investment in a home -- but in a lifestyle that will be increasingly hard to replicate.

About Rustomjee Group:

Founded in 1996, Rustomjee Group is one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers with a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and customer focus. With over 26 million square feet of delivered projects across MMR, Rustomjee has created landmark developments in BKC, South Mumbai, Juhu, Thane, Borivali, and Virar. Known for integrating design excellence with thoughtful community building, the Group continues to redefine urban living standards across the city.

For more information, visit: www.rustomjee.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)