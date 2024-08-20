SA Event Worx Partners with Cricket Kenya to Launch Kenya Blaster League (KBL)

VMPL Nairobi [Kenya], August 20: SA Event Worx is excited to announce its new partnership with Cricket Kenya to launch the Kenya Blaster League (KBL), which is the country's premier cricket league. The much-awaited t20 tournament will feature top cricket talent from around the world and put forward the lively cricket scene of Kenya in front of the world. Kenya Blaster League is more than just a cricket tournament, it is an emotion and a celebration for the cricket lovers in Kenya. Teams from different regions will compete in the game, bringing cricket lovers from all over the country into the excitement and thrill of live cricket. The tournament aims to inspire local players of Kenya, engage communities, and help grow cricket in Kenya.

Speaking about the partnership, the Founder of SA Event Worx, Hemant Keshav Sharma, expressed his excitement and said: "We are honored to join hands with Cricket Kenya to bring the Kenya Blaster League to life. We're creating something special here, a platform where local and international players can compete at the highest level. It's not just about the game; it's about putting Kenyan cricket on the global map."

Chairman of Cricket Kenya, Manoj Patel also stressed the league's broader impact. He said: "We are not just hosting the KBL but working towards attracting thousands of fans to the cricket grounds and via live broadcasts with the potential to reach millions of fans globally. With Kenya being a renowned sporting nation, we hope to also go the extra mile in featuring community outreach programs, youth development initiatives, and fan engagement activities to ensure KBL becomes an everyday feature within the communities with a lasting impact."

Captain Rashid Khan, CEO of SA Event Worx, added: "This league is more than just cricket, it's about community, teamwork, and passion. We're confident the KBL will become a source of pride for Kenya and a key part of our sporting culture."

Notably, the Kenya Blaster League will be launching soon, with details about the teams, fixtures, and venues coming up. Stay tuned as Kenya gets ready to leave its mark in the world of cricket with this exciting tournament.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)