Saatvik Green Energy Limited Certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 22: Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL), one of India's fastest growing module manufacturing companies, has been certified as a great workplace for the period April 2025 to April 2026, under the Mid-Size Organizations category, by the Great Place to Work®, India.

The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver high revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

The certification is a result of an anonymous and confidential survey administered by the Great Place to Work® Institute, assessing employees' trust in management, pride in their work, and camaraderie with colleagues.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work® said: "Great Place To Work® Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Saatvik Green Energy Limited stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Saatvik Green Energy Limited

Headquartered in Gurugram, SGEL is one of India's leading module manufacturers, in terms of operational solar PV module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of approximately 3.80 GW modules as of February 28, 2025.

The SGEL offers Mono PERC and N-TopCon modules,EPC services, and O & M capabilities. Its products cater to residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale segments with a focus on sustainability, reliability, and performance.

Disclaimer:

SAATVIK GREEN ENERGY LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the DRHP with SEBI and Stock Exchanges on March 13, 2025. The DRHP is available on the websites of SEBI, BSE and NSE at www.sebi.gov.in, www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively, and on the websites of the Book Running Lead Managers i.e. DAM Capital Advisors Limited at www.damcapital.in, Ambit Private Limited at www.ambit.co and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited at www.motilaloswalgroup.com, respectively and also at the website of the Company at https://saatvikgroup.com/Potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" on page 54 of the DRHP. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for making any investment decisions.

The Equity Shares offered in the Offer have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws in the United States, and unless so registered may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, such Equity Shares are being offered and sold (i) outside of the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of the jurisdiction where those offers and sales occur; and (ii) within the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act), pursuant to the private placement exemption set out in Section 4(a) of the U.S. Securities Act.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Media Contact

Vineet Kumar Dhiman, Saatvik Green Energy Limited

vineet.kumar@saatvikgroup.com | +91-9650043472

Ishank Garg, Adfactors PR

Ishank.garg@adfactorspr.com | +91-9711035025

Supreet Ahuja, Adfactors PR

supreet.ahuja@adfactorspr.com | +91-9999202252

