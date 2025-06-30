Saatvik Green Energy Wins 'Brand of the Year'; CEO Prashant Mathur Named 'CEO of the Year' at Outlook Business Leadership Awards 2025

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30: Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has been honoured as 'Brand of the Year', while its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Prashant Mathur, has been recognised as 'CEO of the Year' at the Outlook Business Spotlight Enterprise & Leadership Awards 2025, held at the Taj MG Road, Bengaluru.

These prestigious awards acknowledge enterprise excellence and strategic leadership in India's evolving business landscape. The Outlook Business Spotlight platform celebrates organizations that demonstrate innovation, resilience, and operational discipline, and honours leaders whose strategic clarity and people-first approach have inspired impact and integrity in execution.

The 'Brand of the Year' recognition highlights Saatvik Green Energy Limited's positioning as a trusted Indian brand in the clean energy space. The 'CEO of the Year' honour conferred upon Mr. Mathur reflects his stewardship in shaping a focused, purpose-driven culture anchored in sound governance and performance.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Prashant Mathur, CEO, SGEL said: "I'm truly humbled to receive the 'CEO of the Year' recognition, and equally proud that Saatvik Green Energy Limited has been named 'Brand of the Year' by Outlook Business. These awards are a reflection of the collective commitment of our teams across India, who have worked with integrity, focus, and resilience to build Saatvik into a trusted name in the clean energy sector. We see this not as a destination, but as a reminder of what disciplined execution and shared values can achieve together. Thank you for this honour."

This recognition comes at a defining moment for Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL), as the company recently earned the Great Place to Work® Certification, and the 'ET Now Best Organisations to Work' award as well, a reflection of its people-first culture and transparent work environment. Additionally, the year 2025 marks the successful completion of 10 years of operational excellence for Saatvik--a decade shaped by a strong foundation of trust, integrity, and commitment to clean energy innovation across India and global markets.

About Saatvik Green Energy Limited

SGEL is one of India's leading module manufacturers, in terms of operational solar PV module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of approximately 3.80 GW modules as of February 28, 2025. The SGEL offers Mono PERC and N-TopCon modules, EPC services, and O & M capabilities.

Disclaimer: SAATVIK GREEN ENERGY LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the DRHP with SEBI and Stock Exchanges on March 13, 2025. The DRHP is available on the websites of SEBI, BSE and NSE at www.sebi.gov.in, www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively, and on the websites of the Book Running Lead Managers i.e. DAM Capital Advisors Limited at www.damcapital.in, Ambit Private Limited at www.ambit.co and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited at www.motilaloswalgroup.com, respectively and also at the website of the Company at https://saatvikgroup.com/Potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" on page 54 of the DRHP. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for making any investment decisions.

The Equity Shares offered in the Offer have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws in the United States, and unless so registered may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, such Equity Shares are being offered and sold (i) outside of the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of the jurisdiction where those offers and sales occur; and (ii) within the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act), pursuant to the private placement exemption set out in Section 4(a) of the U.S. Securities Act.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)