'Sadhya Studio' Launched by AVAA Wellness as a Premium Wellness & Lifestyle Destination

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: Amid rising consumer interest in mindfulness and recovery-led experiences in India's wellness sector, AVAA Wellness Pvt. Ltd. unveiled the launch of Sadhya Studio, a unique wellness concept that focuses on holistic wellness and sustainable living.

Designed as a modern wellness ecosystem, Sadhya Studio merges various disciplines including yoga, pilates, mobility workouts, breathing techniques, recovery modalities, and nutrition-based experiences into a single space. The new venture aligns itself with the ideology of 'Alignment, Form & Movement' and aims to cater to individuals seeking an alternative to traditional fitness formats.

This launch was officially announced at the opening ceremony of the 11th Anytime Fitness India Club - "Anytime Fitness Delta 1"- in the presence of wellness experts, entrepreneurs, artists, along with Bollywood actor Vindu Dara Singh.

The brand will be spearheaded by CEO Neha Kapur in collaboration with ARC, founded by Puneet Dhingra and Narender Kumar, who will manage the systems, operations, and business plan of the brand.

Reflecting on the launch, CEO Neha Kapur said, "Sadhya was created with the vision of building a wellness space that goes beyond conventional fitness. Our focus is on helping people build sustainable wellness habits through mindful movement, recovery, mobility, and community-driven experiences. The response we received at the launch reinforces the growing demand for structured and premium wellness experiences in India."

With the operational excellence of ARC at its back, Sadhya Studio will be built as a scalable and systematic wellness brand that emphasizes consistency and member experience.

Speaking about the brand's long-term vision, Puneet Dhingra, Co founder, ARC, said, "The idea behind Sadhya is to build a scalable wellness brand that combines premium experiences with strong systems and operational consistency. We are focused on creating a structured wellness ecosystem that can evolve sustainably across multiple markets while maintaining a high-quality member experience."

Some of the services that Sadhya Studio would provide include Yoga, Reformer Pilates, Mat Pilates, mobility, stretching, recovery, customized wellness programs, and curated wellness cafes specializing in clean nutrition and conscious living.

Further elaborating on the concept, Narender Kumar, Co-founder ARC said, "Sadhya has been envisioned as much more than a Yoga or Pilates studio. The idea is to create a premium wellness ecosystem where movement, recovery, nutrition, and mindful living come together seamlessly. We believe the future of wellness lies in experience-driven, community-focused spaces that genuinely prioritize the member journey. Through Sadhya, we aim to build a brand that sets new benchmarks in the wellness and recovery space across India."

As part of its upcoming expansion plans, two additional Sadhya Studio locations are already under development and are expected to open in the coming months.

About Sadhya Studio

Sadhya Studio is a modern wellness brand built around structure, balance, and mindful movement. Rooted in the philosophy of intentional growth, Sadhya brings together Yoga, Pilates, mobility, recovery, and wellness-focused lifestyle experiences into one integrated ecosystem.

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