Sahi Launches Web Terminal to Power High-Performance Trading for Desktop Traders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Sahi, the next-generation trading platform, announced today the launch of its Web trading terminal designed to cater to India's rapidly growing community of high-frequency and professional retail traders seeking high-performance trading.

Backed by Accel and Elevation Capital, Sahi is built for traders who demand performance, precision, and a seamless experience across devices. Founded by Dale Vaz (former CTO, Swiggy) and Manish Jain (former SVP, Kotak Securities), the platform has been reimagined to deliver a powerful multi-monitor setup that brings institutional-grade features to the hands of serious retail participants. The interface is designed entirely in-house, including proprietary charts built from the ground up to match the speed of the market and the trader's pace. Unlike platforms that rely on third-party integrations, Sahi's in-house charting engine reflects its tech-first DNA--engineered for precision, low latency, and seamless execution under high-intensity trading conditions.

India's retail investor base has surged in recent years, with over 150 million demat accounts and a growing appetite for intraday and high-frequency trading. With more traders demanding institutional-grade tools and personalised setups, Sahi's web terminal for desktop and laptop traders addresses this market shift head-on. A key differentiator lies in its deep personalisation--traders can design their workspaces, configure widgets, and run the interface seamlessly across multiple monitors and devices. This level of customisation empowers users to trade the way they think, not the way platforms prescribe.

The platform is designed to support high-intensity intraday strategies for Options and Stock trading, and includes advanced tools such as auto-trailing stop-loss, stop-loss/take-profit orders, and automatic large order slicing, ensuring risk is managed intelligently without compromising execution speed. Features such as real-time scanners, watchlists, and open interest analysis provide a rich layer of insight. At the same time, built-in keyboard shortcuts enable users to enter and exit positions with unparalleled speed and precision.

According to Dale Vaz, Co-founder and CEO of Sahi, "Retail traders today expect performance-grade tools without the complexity or cost of institutional platforms. Our Web Terminal is a response to that need; it combines intelligence, customizability, and speed into a workstation experience built ground-up for modern Indian traders."

This launch reflects Sahi's long-term vision of democratising advanced trading tools and making them accessible to every serious trader in India.

The platform is live, and users can access the Sahi Web terminal at web.sahi.com.

TVC Link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWsQspdPOPE.

