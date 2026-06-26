Sai Life Sciences Announces Talent Acquisition Campaign to Augment Process and Analytical R & D Leadership Capacity

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26: Sai Life Sciences (BSE: 544306 I NSE: SAILIFE), one of India's fastest growing, innovator-focused Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMOs), today announced plans to strengthen its Process & Analytical R & D (PR & D and AR & D) capabilities through the recruitment of scientific team leaders and group leaders across multiple advanced modalities and technology platforms.

The hiring initiative forms part of the company's FY27 talent expansion plans and reflects the continued growth of its Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) business, as well as its commitment to building world-class scientific capabilities in emerging areas of drug development.

The company is seeking accomplished scientists and engineers with expertise in advanced modalities and enabling technologies, including peptides, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, flow chemistry, and analytical sciences.

"As the complexity of therapeutic modalities continues to evolve, scientific excellence becomes an even greater differentiator," said Krishna Kanumuri, MD & CEO, Sai Life Sciences. "We are investing not only in infrastructure and technology, but also in exceptional scientific talent. We are looking for scientists who are intellectually curious, passionate about solving difficult problems, and motivated by the opportunity to build capabilities that are among the best in the world."

The company is inviting applications from PhD-qualified scientists and chemical engineers with relevant industry experience, as well as from high-potential early-career PhDs / post-doctoral fellows. For leadership positions, Sai Life Sciences is seeking professionals with significant industry experience who have demonstrated technical depth, leadership potential, and a track record of delivering innovative solutions in pharmaceutical R & D. Interested candidates can apply here.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to work with many of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across a diverse portfolio of programs spanning small molecules, advanced modalities, and multiple therapeutic areas. They will benefit from advanced training, cross-functional exposure, and opportunities to work alongside experienced scientific leaders across disciplines.

The expansion further strengthens Sai Life Sciences' position at the forefront of India's rapidly evolving CRDMO sector. Over the past several years, the company has made significant investments in capabilities, infrastructure, and talent across the drug development value chain, supporting a growing number of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovators.

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