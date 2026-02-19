SATRAC Inaugurates South Asia's Largest and Most Advanced Trailer & Truck Body Manufacturing Facility in Sriperumbudur

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19: SATRAC Engineering Private Limited, one of South Asia's leading trailer and truck body manufacturers, today announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai. The new plant marks a significant milestone in the company's three-decade journey of engineering excellence and innovation in the commercial vehicle body-building segment.

Established to address the rapidly growing demand for high-quality trailers, tippers, and special-purpose vehicles across logistics, infrastructure, industrial, and government sectors, the expansion aligns with SATRAC's long-term vision to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, improve turnaround times, and support the evolving needs of India's infrastructure and transportation ecosystem.

The newly inaugurated Chennai plant spans 15 acres, with 3.5 acres of covered production space, and has a production capacity of over 800 units per month. Equipped with advanced infrastructure, modern automation systems, and world-class manufacturing processes, the facility represents the largest and most technologically advanced plant of its kind in South Asia.

Key capabilities include advanced fabrication lines, high-precision plasma and laser cutting machines sourced from Germany, best-in-class press brake equipment from Canada, automated shot blasting and precision painting systems, and comprehensive in-house quality testing facilities. The highlight of the facility is its high-end robotic welding systems, significantly enhancing structural integrity, consistency, and productivity.

"With this facility, we have significantly raised the bar for trailer and truck body manufacturing in India," said Mr. MC Bantwal, Managing Director, SATRAC. "From robotic welding and advanced fabrication to integrated design & quality management systems, this plant reflects our commitment to building world-class products with uncompromising safety, durability, and engineering precision."

With this addition, SATRAC now operates two world-class manufacturing facilities across Chennai and Bengaluru, with a combined production capacity exceeding 1,500 units per month, during peak production months.

Speaking at the inauguration, Torsten Schmidt, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, "SATRAC has been a valued partner of DICV since our inception, and for over a decade they have consistently demonstrated excellence in quality, delivery performance, and customer service in the supply of tipper bodies. As BharatBenz continues to strengthen its leadership in India's construction and mining segment with our Heavy-Duty Truck range, having a supplier of this calibre in close proximity to our manufacturing plant is a significant strategic advantage -- enhancing operational efficiency, improving turnaround times, and deepening collaboration. This new facility also reinforces our commitment to 90% localisation, a cornerstone of our Make in India philosophy. SATRAC's long-term vision and dedication are clearly reflected in this investment, and we are confident that together we will unlock significant opportunities in Fully Built Solutions. We remain committed to raising the bar in the commercial vehicle industry while creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

Engineering for Performance, Safety and Lowest TCO (Total Cost of Ownership):

SATRAC's comprehensive product portfolio includes trailers, tippers, truck build-ups, tankers, bulkers, special-purpose vehicles (SPVs), and defence vehicles. Every product is engineered using advanced design simulations, rigorous testing protocols, and real-world performance validation to ensure durability, safety, and efficiency under diverse Indian road and operating conditions.

The company's products are lightweight, aerodynamic, and engineered for superior fuel efficiency, delivering one of the lowest total costs of ownership (TCO) in the segment. SATRAC vehicles are also recognised for commanding the highest resale value in their category, reinforcing long-term asset performance for fleet operators.

Traditionally, the trailer and truck body industry has been dominated by unorganised players, often placing pressure on safety and performance standards. SATRAC has consistently focused on process-led manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and professional after-sales support, offering customers best-in-class reliability, longer asset life, and considerable productivity gains.

SATRAC's nationwide service backbone includes 170 service professionals stationed across the length and breadth of India, ensuring responsive after-sales support and operational continuity for customers.

Sustainability, workforce well-being and responsible manufacturing:

Safety, quality, and environmental consciousness are central to SATRAC's manufacturing philosophy. The new facility incorporates advanced waste management systems and sustainable production practices. More than 4,000 trees have been planted as part of the company's environmental commitment.

Special attention has also been given to employee safety and comfort. The plant's ambient factory temperature has been engineered to remain 5 to 6 degrees lower than conventional facilities, enhancing workplace conditions and productivity.

Backed by a team of over 1,000 professionals, including more than 100 highly skilled automotive and mechanical engineers, SATRAC continues to drive innovation across design, manufacturing, and quality assurance.

Driving regional growth and national pride:

The Chennai plant strengthens SATRAC's ability to serve India's growing infrastructure and logistics sectors while reinforcing its export ambitions in partnership with its Japanese parent company. The expansion supports the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision by delivering globally benchmarked manufacturing standards from Indian soil.

"If we are to be world-class, we must think and build world-class," added Mr. Bantwal. "This facility brings us closer to our customers, strengthens our export capabilities with our Japanese partners, and enhances India's position as a global hub for advanced commercial vehicle engineering. To us this is not just capacity expansion, it is our commitment to raising industry standards across the region and the country."

What's Next: Moving the Nation forward!

SATRAC has outlined a structured expansion roadmap as part of its long-term growth strategy in India. The company will establish three new manufacturing plants, with a new facility planned approximately every 30 months, added Mr. Bantwal.

The next unit is scheduled for Jamshedpur, followed by facilities in Pune and Gujarat. This phased expansion strengthens SATRAC's presence across important industrial corridors, enabling faster delivery, stronger regional engagement, and deeper market penetration.

In an industry often driven by jugaad, SATRAC has consciously chosen a different lane - one built on merit, engineering excellence, and global manufacturing standards. And therefore, we focus on safety, superior build quality, and high productivity across all our functions.

Through this roadmap, SATRAC is not just expanding capacity, it is reinforcing its commitment to advancing India's commercial vehicle ecosystem."

About SATRAC Engineering Private Limited:

Founded in 1994 at a time when the industry was largely unorganised, SATRAC has played a pioneering role in setting new benchmarks in quality, safety, and performance. Today, it stands among the industry leaders in customised, value-added mobility and commercial vehicle engineering solutions.

With two advanced manufacturing facilities and a pan-India service network, SATRAC delivers technologically advanced trailers, truck bodies, and special-purpose vehicles engineered for performance, reliability, and long-term value.

SATRAC is backed by Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd., Japan, a global leader with over 70 years of expertise in special-purpose vehicles, environmental systems, and infrastructure solutions. Kyokuto products operate across Japan and in more than 150 countries worldwide, supported by overseas manufacturing facilities in China, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines, and India. Together, the partnership brings global engineering excellence and long-life performance standards to the Indian market.

With its new Chennai facility, SATRAC reinforces its position as South Asia's most trusted and technologically advanced trailer and truck body manufacturing company, shaping the future of commercial vehicle mobility and performance through world-class quality, innovation and an eye on safety.

