SaveTaxs Achieves More than 250,000 Successful Applications Through Technology-Driven NRI Tax Solutions

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 29: Jaipur-based NRI tax consultancy firm, SaveTaxs strengthened its position as an industry leader by successfully processing more than 250,000 applications, since its inception in 2023.

The firm has served over 15,000 clients across 30+ countries, with this season alone witnessing the company secure ₹10 crore in legitimate tax refunds for more than 500 NRIs while maintaining a 100% client satisfaction rate.

The company's impressive scale achievement stems from its early adoption of digital-first processes that streamline traditionally complex tax procedures. SaveTaxs has successfully transformed the conventional CA-client relationship by integrating modern technology with personalized expertise, making professional tax services accessible to NRIs regardless of their global location.

"We recognized early that NRIs needed more than traditional tax services - they needed solutions that fit their digital lifestyle," explained Shubham Jain, Co-founder of SaveTaxs. "Our technology platform allows us to deliver the same quality of personalized service whether our clients are in New York, London, or Singapore."

The firm's digital approach includes online consultation platforms, secure document management systems, and real-time progress tracking that keeps clients informed throughout their tax filing journey.

Ankit Mangal, Co-founder, emphasized that technology serves to enhance rather than replace human expertise: "Our seasoned Chartered Accountants remain at the heart of every case. Technology simply allows us to serve more clients efficiently while maintaining the detailed attention each NRI's unique tax situation demands."

The company's hybrid model combines automated initial assessments with personalized CA review, ensuring accuracy while dramatically reducing processing times. This approach has proven particularly effective for complex scenarios involving DTAA benefits, capital gains optimization, and multi-jurisdiction income reporting.

Today's NRIs expect seamless, technology-enabled services that match international standards while maintaining the personal touch characteristic of Indian professional relationships. SaveTaxs has successfully bridged this expectation gap, offering 24/7 accessibility through digital channels backed by experienced tax professionals.

The company's rapid growth trajectory reflects broader changes in how global Indians manage their homeland financial obligations, with increasing preference for professional services that combine convenience with expertise.

SaveTaxs continues investing in technological enhancements to serve India's expanding NRI community, with plans to further streamline processes while maintaining the personalized approach that has driven its remarkable two-year success story.

About SaveTaxs: Founded in 2023, SaveTaxs provides comprehensive tax and financial solutions for NRIs, OCIs, and foreign nationals with Indian income, serving clients across 30+ countries from its technology-enabled Jaipur headquarters.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)