SBI General Insurance launches an integrated brand campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as its Brand Ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurance companies, has announced acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi as its Brand Ambassador and unveiled an integrated brand campaign 'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa'. The association unites a personality known for credibility and authenticity with a brand rooted in trust and transparency. Pankaj Tripathi's grounded persona makes him a natural embodiment of the brand's core promise - "Trust" that feels personal and reassuring.

The brand has launched a new health insurance film as part of its 'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa' campaign, highlighting its promise of being a trusted partner in safeguarding families. The campaign is rooted in the belief that true assurance is built through quiet, everyday acts of care, the small, consistent gestures that reflect responsibility, protection and unwavering support.

Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, the film presents him as a quiet pillar of strength within his family who is deeply attuned to their needs and expressing care through thoughtful, everyday actions. His presence reflects responsibility, empathy and steadfast commitment, qualities that strongly resonate with Indian households. The narrative mirrors SBI General Insurance's role as a constant source of protection, standing by families with confidence and care when it matters most. The film has been conceptualized and executed by TBWA Lintas.

This philosophy is increasingly relevant in today's healthcare landscape. In an increasingly uncertain environment, rising medical costs and growing health awareness have made comprehensive health insurance a vital pillar of financial planning. SBI General Insurance is focused on making the category more meaningful, by integrating product innovation, technology, and offering transparent claim settlements.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Naveen Chandra Jha, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, "India is witnessing a clear shift in how families approach healthcare and financial security. With rising medical costs and increasing health awareness, comprehensive health insurance has become essential rather than optional. Through the 'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa' campaign and our partnership with Pankaj Tripathi, we aim to raise awareness about the need for proactive health protection while reinforcing our commitment to making insurance simple, accessible, and responsive to the evolving needs of Indian households."

Mr. Pankaj Tripathi, Brand Ambassador, SBI General Insurance, said, "I am thrilled to be associated with SBI General Insurance, one of the strongest brands in the General Insurance industry as their brand ambassador. What truly moves me is the brand's unwavering commitment to providing protection and the trust that it has among the customers. What touched me to the core is the campaign's heartfelt narrative, 'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa' - a promise that radiates warmth, deep responsibility, and an unbreakable sense of family and belonging. Through this film, the brand is igniting nationwide awareness about the critical necessity of health insurance, ensuring families across India are protected when it matters most."

Mr. Rathin Lahiri, Head - Marketing & CSR, SBI General Insurance, further added, "We are delighted to welcome Pankaj Tripathi as our Brand Ambassador and to be the face of our new brand film. The film celebrates the quiet heroism of the common man, who does everything to improve the quality of life for his family as does SBI General Insurance to provide protection via Health Insurance."

The comprehensive integrated campaign will be amplified across Print, TV, OOH, OTT platforms, and social media platforms. Leveraging compelling storytelling, and sustained engagement initiatives, the Company aims to take the campaign "Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa" to audiences across the country. This integrated approach is designed to strengthen brand recall, deepen emotional connect, and reinforce SBI General Insurance's position as a dependable partner in financial protection.

About SBI General Insurance

SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and security. We position ourselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence in 146 branches. In FY 2024-25, SBI General Insurance reported a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of INR 14,140 crores, recording a YOY growth of 11.1%.

The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include being named as the Domestic General Insurer of the Year - India and Claims Initiative of the Year - India at Insurance Asia Awards 2025 Singapore, Large General Insurance category at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards, the 3rd InsureNext Awards 2024 for Best Claims Settlement, and India's Best General Insurer of the Year at the 7th Insurance Conclave Awards. At the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024, the company secured titles for General Insurance Company of the Year and Leading Implementer of Analytics Technology in Insurance. Additionally, it was honored as the Best BFSI Brand at the ET NOW Best BFSI Brands Conclave 2024 and included in BW BusinessWorld's India's Most Respected Companies. Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024, the company also excelled at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2024 with recognition for Best Claims Management in Insurance and Best CSR Campaign of the Year, further highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and innovation.

With a team of over 9,000+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, OEM, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumers. Leveraging a vast network that includes over 22000+ SBI branches, plus agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of India. Our offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels.

