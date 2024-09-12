SBI Life Insurance and Mirchi return with the 14th edition of Spell Bee 2024, empowering India's young spelling wizards

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted life insurers, in partnership with Mirchi, proudly announces the launch of the 14th edition of SBI Life Spell Bee 2024-- 'Bee Spellbound.' As a platform that has shaped and spotlighted India's brightest young minds over the years, Spell Bee is back this year with an amplified vision and a promise to be more than just a test of spelling prowess. It aims to celebrate learning, creativity, and the spirit of progress by empowering young minds to be great leaders in future. The 14th edition of the competition will take place across 30 cities and 500+ schools, engaging over 3 lakh students. The top 50 students across India will qualify for the National Finale. The top achievers will gain nationwide recognition, with the ultimate winner being crowned as the 'Spellmaster of India 2024'. Beyond the prestigious title, the winner will receive a grand prize of INR 1 lakh and a memorable trip to Disneyland, Hong Kong.

This year's theme, "Bee Spellbound!" is more than just a catchphrase; it reflects the platform's deeper mission. While Spell Bee 2024 still focuses on finding the best spellers, it now places equal importance on nurturing future leaders. SBI Life believes that words are not just letters but tools of empowerment. This platform seeks to arm students with those tools--offering them the confidence to tackle academic challenges and, more importantly, to navigate life's broader aspirations.

Reflecting on the importance of the platform, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR at SBI Life Insurance, stated, "At SBI Life, we are always striving to create opportunities that enable individuals to unlock their true potential. Collaborating with Spell Bee has allowed us to extend this vision to young minds nationwide. Last year's overwhelming success reaffirmed our belief in the transformative power of this platform. Through our continued association with Spell Masters of India, we are helping shape not just excellent spellers, but future leaders who are empowered to make a meaningful impact in society."

He further added, "Each participant in this competition embarks on a journey that not only sharpens their intellectual abilities but instils a deeper understanding of values like courage, integrity, and innovation. Through this platform, we are discovering India's best spellers and shaping future leaders who will embody the core values that go beyond spellings: Transparency, Courage, Humility, Integrity, Innovation, and Sustainability. These are formative values in every student's life, which help them develop their personalities while respecting those of their peers."

Commenting on the launch of the property, Pooja Gulati, EVP & National Director - IPs said, "Engaging with schools through meaningful and wholesome edutainment-based properties has been a top priority for Mirchi. Spell Bee is our flagship property that we are proud to have scaled over the past 13 seasons. This year we look forward to bringing so much more value driven experience to students, parents and teachers across India. This year the property will showcase a new level of spellers who will leave audiences spellbound. In addition, we will also focus on creating engaging content across mediums to make spelling fun and interesting for everyone thereby growing the community. Season 14 will be the most stellar season of the property so far involving more than 500 schools across India."

As an initiative that spells progress, the Spell Bee competition embodies SBI Life's commitment to fostering intellectual growth and nurturing leadership and life skills among the youth.

The competition serves as a platform for intellectual growth and a celebration of the power of words and the ideas they represent. Through SBI Life's steadfast support, this journey reflects the organization's unwavering commitment to enabling dreams and nurturing aspirations--one word at a time.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,062 offices, 23,943 employees, a large and productive network of about 257,266 agents, 79 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 132 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2023-24, the Company touched over 1.05 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs.10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,147.7 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended June 30, 2024)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502762/SBI_Life_Insurance_Mr_Ravindra_Sharma.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)