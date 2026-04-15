SCMS Bengaluru Highlights Modern Infrastructure and Student-Centric Campus Experience

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Bengaluru offers a modern campus designed to support academic learning and overall student development, with a strong focus on infrastructure and student experience.

With the SET 2026 registration window nearing its close, candidates have until 15 April 2026 to complete their payment for the Symbiosis Entrance Test. For SCMS Bangalore aspirants, the last date for registration and payment is 21 May 2026. The selection process will then move into the PI rounds, scheduled from 10-20 June 2026 for the Regular BBA Honours program and 8-9 June 2026 for the Dual Degree program. The merit list will be released on 25 June 2026, with the final deadline for full fee payment set for 2 July 2026, ahead of the program commencement on 20 July 2026.

The institute features smart classrooms equipped with audio-visual tools, enabling interactive learning and effective student engagement. Academic resources are supported by a well-stocked library with an open-access system, along with computer laboratories that enhance technical and analytical skills.

The campus also includes seminar halls, conference rooms, and an auditorium that host guest lectures, workshops, and academic events, extending learning beyond the classroom.

Student life is supported through an amphitheatre for cultural activities and various clubs and committees that encourage participation and leadership development. Sports facilities for indoor and outdoor games, along with a gymnasium, promote physical well-being.

For daily convenience, the campus provides a multi-cuisine cafeteria and mess. A dedicated health centre with medical staff, regular check-ups, and group medical insurance ensures student well-being.

The presence of facilities like a reprography centre cater to everyday needs of the students. Hostel accommodation near the campus and nearby housing options offer flexibility for outstation students.

Overall, SCMS Bengaluru provides a balanced campus environment that combines modern infrastructure with opportunities for academic, cultural, and personal growth. Backed by an industry-aligned BBA programme, experiential learning, internships, and consistent placement support across sectors such as consulting, finance, marketing, and emerging business domains, students are well-positioned to build strong, future-ready careers. For aspiring management professionals looking to accelerate their career growth with the right blend of academic rigour and industry exposure, this is a critical opportunity to apply and secure a place at SCMS Bengaluru.

For more details on the campus, you can visit SCMS - Bengaluru official website: https://www.scmsbengaluru.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)