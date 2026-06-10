Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,170; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,410
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,170, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,410.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,170 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,920 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,320.
Also Read
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,410, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,010 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,560.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900.
US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, as oil prices rose on renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, fuelling concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes.
Spot gold fell 1.4 per cent to $4,203.20 per ounce by 0050 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since March 23 on Tuesday. US gold futures for August delivery were down 1.4 per cent at $4,227.
Spot silver fell 1.4 per cent to $64.48 per ounce, platinum lost 1.5 per cent to $1,700.38, and palladium fell 0.8 per cent to $1,212.67.
(with inputs from Reuters)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 7:09 AM IST