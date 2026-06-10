Applied for Hexagon Nutrition IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

The basis of allotment for the initial public offering (IPO) of Hexagon Nutrition is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, following a solid investor response to the issue. The public issue closed for subscription on Friday, June 5, and was subscribed 53.68 times overall.

The ₹138.87-crore public issue of the research-driven nutrition company received bids for 1159.6 crore shares against 21.6 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Investor demand was led by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment, which was subscribed 161.49 times. The retail investor category garnered 26.85 times subscription, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 19.77 times.

With the subscription process now complete, investors are awaiting the allotment outcome, which is expected to be announced later today.

How to check Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status

Once Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment is finalised, applicants can check their allotment status online through the websites of BSE, NSE, or KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status:

Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP, listing date

Ahead of the allotment, shares of Hexagon Nutrition were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around ₹3.5 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. This implies a grey market premium (GMP) of nearly 7.8 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹45 per share.

Shares of the Hexagon Nutrition are scheduled to debut on the BSE and NSE on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Based on the prevailing GMP, the stock is expected to witness a modest listing gain. Investors allotted shares could see returns of over 7 per cent on debut. Market experts, however, caution that the grey market premium is an unofficial indicator and should not be viewed as a reliable predictor of actual listing-day performance.