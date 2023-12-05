Seclore introduces a new solution to prevent Data Theft

IMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Seclore, a top global data security solutions provider has announced the unveiling of an innovative solution that helps fight data theft and safeguard sensitive information. Seclore marks a paradigm shift in data security, offering a proactive approach to protecting important data.

Although security teams try to implement every precaution, data theft today is a huge threat to both organizations and individuals. Data often becomes compromised because of such reasons as third-party collaborations, or misconfigurations within databases. Recognizing the limitations of perimeter-based defense mechanisms, Seclore promotes a data-centric security approach that embeds security directly into the data, itself.

"We understand the critical importance of data security in today's networked landscape. Seclore isn't solely a provider of data security solutions; it represents a shift in the approach to enterprise-level data management, advocating a broader mindset. It provides organizations the power to take control of their data, making sure of its protection wherever its location or however it's accessed," said Vishal Gupta, CEO, Seclore.

Seclore leverages modern technology to enable granular control over data access and usage. By encrypting files and attaching dynamic, policy-driven controls, Seclore ensures that even if data falls into the wrong hands, unauthorized access is mitigated.

Key features of Seclore include:

* Granular access controls: Specify who can access the data and under what conditions

* Persistent file encryption: Secure files regardless of their location or mode of transfer

* Monitoring in real time: Track and control data usage in real time, empowering proactive intervention

The proactive approach of data protection highlights the company's commitment to revolutionizing data security and reinforcing faith in digital interactions. By incorporating a data-centric approach, any company that aims to thwart data theft and fortify their security posture should re look at their data storage and usage within the framework of the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.

