Shape Your Future as an Electro Technical Officer (ETO) with A.P. Moller-Maersk and AMET University

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 18: AMET University, in collaboration with A.P. Moller - Maersk, invites applications for the Electro Technical Officer (ETO) program at Maersk Centre of Excellence. This program provides exceptional training, scholarships, and a pathway to a rewarding career in the Merchant Navy.

The role of an Electro Technical Officer (ETO) is your gateway to a dynamic and rewarding profession at sea.

Why Choose the ETO Career Path

Being an ETO combines technical expertise with global opportunities, offering a unique blend of adventure and career growth. With lucrative sponsorships, scholarships, and world-class training, you'll be ready to shine in the maritime industry.

Eligibility Criteria for ETO Cadets

Education:

Passed 12th (PCM and English) with a minimum average of 50%.

Hold a 4-year degree De at least 50% in any of the following fields:

* Electrical Engineering

* Electronics Engineering

* Electrical and Electronics Engineering

* Electronics and Telecommunication/Communication Engineering

* Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering

Or equivalent qualifications.

* Recognition: Degree must be approved by the State/Central Government or AICTE.

* Additional Requirements:

* A valid Passport is mandatory.

* Age Limit: Candidates must be below 35 years.

Key Details:

Last Day to Apply: 26th December 2024

Online AMET CET: 28th December 2024

Recruitment Drive Date: 06th and 07th January 2025 - Chennai & Mumbai,

08th and 09th January 2025 - Delhi & Cochin

Batch Commencement Date: 3rd February 2025

Institution: AMET Institute of Science and Technology - Maersk Centre of Excellence

Scholarship:

1. DG Government Sponsorship for Girl Cadets: Receive Rs. 1,00,000 yearly to support your studies.

2. AMET Girl Cadet Scholarship: Rs. 50,000 per year

3. Merit-Based Scholarship for Boys:15% tuition fee waiver yearly for consistent academic excellence.

4. Economically weaker section/Army & Ex Army Background/ Fisherman scholarship for boys: One-time scholarship of 15% of tuition fee.

With world-class training and scholarships, this is a chance to join a profession that offers global exposure, financial stability, and personal growth.

Contact Us for More Information

Toll-Free: 1800 108 3030

Direct: +91-7667799444

