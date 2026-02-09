Shetkari Samruddhi Project to Strengthen FPO-Led Services and Climate-Resilient Agriculture in Maharashtra

BusinessWire India

Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project, supported by Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF) and implemented by ISAP India Foundation, has been launched to benefit 20,000 farmers across 20 villages in Jalna and Sambhajinagar districts of Maharashtra, including the sillod block. Anchored in an institution-led approach, the project places Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) at the centre of service delivery--enabling farmers to access timely inputs, adopt improved practices, reduce cultivation costs, and strengthen their market participation in a sustainable manner.

The project's core interventions focus on building strong, service-oriented farmer institutions through access to quality agricultural inputs, scientific soil health management, farm mechanization via Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), structured farmer capacity building, and strengthened market linkages to improve productivity and farm incomes. As part of the project rollout, Shivmaka Farmers Producer Company Limited is being strengthened as a last-mile service platform for farmers. During the event, the FPO's input shop was inaugurated to ensure timely access to quality and affordable inputs. The FPO is also being equipped with a soil testing machine to support data-driven nutrient management, and a Custom Hiring Centre that provides equipment such as threshers and boom sprayers on a pay-per-use basis--helping small and marginal farmers reduce drudgery and costs.

Mr. Gaurav Vats, Chief Operating Officer, ISAP India Foundation, said, "The Shetkari Samruddhi Project is a long-term investment in farmer institutions. By strengthening FPO governance, services, and market orientation, we aim to create sustainable and scalable impact for farmers across Jalna and Sambhajinagar."

Ms. Anantika Singh, Senior Director - CSR, Pernod Ricard India, stated, "PRIF's focus is on building resilient farmer institutions rather than short-term interventions. Through this project, we are strengthening the complete ecosystem--soil health, mechanization, capacity building, and market access--to deliver measurable and lasting outcomes for farmers." Ms. Monika Jain, Lead CSR, PRIF, interacted with the BoD members and talked about building FPOs into robust, service-oriented platforms to help farmers adopt improved practices, diversify livelihoods, and enhance income sustainability, with a continued focus on women's participation and inclusion.

A government representative from the State Agriculture Department was present and interacted with farmers on relevant government schemes and opportunities for convergence through FPO-led platforms.

Private sector partners from the input ecosystem, including Advanta, Biome, and Grow Indigo, participated to support technology dissemination and improved farm practices. On the market linkage front, Ayakart Private Limited and Shri Swami Samarth FPOL engaged with FPO leadership to explore aggregation and market access opportunities.

Project progress and early results were presented by Ms. Tanushree, M & E Head, who apprised the PRIF team on key implementation milestones, service uptake by farmers, and the monitoring framework being used to track outcomes related to soil health, institution strengthening, and farmer benefits. The programme was coordinated and convened by Ms. Shivani Negi, Project Manager, ensuring smooth execution and stakeholder participation

With strong representation from women farmers and SHG members, the project also promotes inclusivity and livelihood diversification, including value-added products as part of the broader rural enterprise focus.

