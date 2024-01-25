Shop and Save: Pacific Malls' Exciting Republic Day Sale Unleashed

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 25: Pacific Group is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Republic Day sale, bringing unparalleled discounts and exclusive offers across all its outlets. The sale extravaganza will be held at The Mall of Faridabad, Pacific Tagore Garden, Pacific NSP-Pitampura, Pacific D21 Dwarka, Pacific Premium Outlets Mall Jasola and Pacific Mall Dehradun. Shoppers can explore a diverse range of fashion, electronics, home decor, and more at discounted rates. With exclusive deals on popular brands and exciting offers, Pacific Group aims to make this Republic Day Sale a memorable and rewarding experience for all.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group shared his excitement "As the nation gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, we're all set to make the occasion even more special for the customers. The Republic Day Sale all across Pacific Malls is a testament to the commitment to providing quality products and unmatched customer satisfaction."

This Republic Day, immerse yourself in a shopping paradise at Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola, where irresistible deals await. Leading brands such as Vero Moda, Levi's, New Balance, and Meena Bazaar extend enticing discounts of up to 50%. Elevate your shopping spree with Louis Phillipe's buy 2 get 3 deals and Mothercare's flat 50% off on purchases of 3 or more, ensuring a delightful and rewarding experience.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/jasola/

Pacific D21 Dwarka is all set to elevate the shopping experience with exclusive deals on a diverse range of products. Renowned brands such as US Polo offer a fantastic Buy 3 get 3 deal, Reliance Trends presents a buy 1 get 1 free offer, and brands like Biba, Mama Earth, and Chunmun extend a generous flat 50% off. Dive into a world of unbeatable offers and redefine your shopping experience.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/dwarka/

Pacific NSP-Pitampura invites everyone to seize incredible discounts this Republic Day. Enjoy up to 60% off on brands like Adidas, Asics, Calvin Klein, Chique, Marks & Spencer, Nykaa Luxe, Meena Bazaar and many more, ensuring a fun-filled long weekend for all.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/nsp/

The Mall of Faridabad is excited to unveil exclusive discounts of up to 50% on renowned brands such as Biba, Meena Bazaar, and Lakshita. Elevating the shopping experience, pleased to present special offers, including Asics offering a fantastic buy 3 and get 40% off deal, Levi's providing a buy 3 and get 40% off, and other enticing offers on various brands. This is the perfect moment to indulge in a shopping spree, combining style and savings seamlessly.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/the-mall-of-faridabad/

Get ready for unbeatable discounts at Pacific Tagore Garden! Leading brands such as Fossil, Nykaa, Nike, Only, and Puma are joining the celebration with up to 50% off. The savings continue with enticing offers, including US Polo's buy 2 get 40% off, Lenskart's buy 1 get 1, and Blackberry's buy 2 get 2. An unparalleled opportunity to indulge in high-quality products at prices that redefine affordability.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/tagore-garden/

Pacific Dehradun is all set for a spectacular Republic Day celebration with an unbeatable flat 50% off on brands like Forever New, Armani Exchange, GAP, Da Milano, Soch, Homecentre, and many more. Experience the excitement of shopping while indulging in premium-quality products.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/dehradun/

The Pacific's Republic Day sale has something to offer everyone. The sale guarantees fantastic discounts on the newest trends and collections from top brands in fashion and lifestyle. Malls are excited to welcome patrons for a chance to indulge in these incredible deals and find just what they're looking for.

Pacific Group, a retail stalwart with a legacy spanning numerous years, is committed to transforming the shopping experience while championing environmental stewardship. The shopping malls house an impressive array of renowned international and Indian brands, including The Collective, Onitsuka Tiger, GANT, Armani Exchange, Decathlon, Zara, Nike, Lacoste, Birkenstock, Shantnu & Nikhil, and The Tank. Hypermarkets such as Deerika and Spar offer comprehensive shopping solutions, seamlessly blending convenience with opulence.

Pacific Group's dedication to environmental sustainability is exemplified by its ISO certification, meticulous audits, and leadership in environmental administration. It has also achieved zero waste and water discharge, earning it a platinum LEED Certificate and setting industry standards for responsible practices. In this era of convenience, Pacific Group prioritizes customer needs, offering a range of contactless services to enhance the shopping experience.

Pacific Group's enduring legacy and commitment to excellence have solidified its leadership in the retail sector. Their malls transcend mere shopping destinations; they are lifestyle hubs. As Pacific Group continues to expand and innovate, it remains devoted to serving patrons with distinction, continually raising the bar in the retail landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)