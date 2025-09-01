Shree Ostwal Builders Unveil New Mumbai Suburb Projects, Honoring Shri Umrao Singh Ostwal's Vision

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 1: The new launches include Ostwal Emerald (Kashigaon, Mira Road East), Ostwal Orion (Mira Road East), Ostwal Heritage (Kanakia, Mira Road East), Ostwal US Tower (Navghar Road, Bhayandar East), and Ostwal Akasha (Jesal Park, Bhayandar East). Each project has been designed with contemporary architecture, lifestyle amenities, and a strong focus on connectivity, catering to both aspiring homeowners and investors.

In addition, SOBL is developing a 25-acre affordable housing township in Boisar, District Palghar, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) - Urban Housing for All. The development will feature 3,300 budget-friendly homes along with modern infrastructure such as sewage and drainage systems, power backup, piped gas, office complexes, and recreational spaces.

Speaking on the announcement, Shri Umrao Singh Ostwal, Founder & Chairman, SOBL, said:

"At Shree Ostwal Builders, we believe in creating spaces that go beyond buildings - communities that reflect modern aspirations while staying accessible. Our upcoming projects in Mira Road, Bhayandar, and Boisar are designed to deliver on this promise, balancing lifestyle, affordability, and sustainability."

For over three decades, Shri Ostwal's visionary leadership has guided SOBL in completing 500+ projects, ranging from multi-storeyed towers to townships. Known for timely delivery, prime locations, and holistic amenities, SOBL has earned the trust of thousands of families across Mumbai's suburbs.

About Shree Ostwal Builders Ltd.

Founded in 1989 by Shri Umrao Singh Ostwal, Shree Ostwal Builders Ltd. is a Mumbai-based real estate company with over three decades of experience in delivering residential and commercial projects. With a portfolio of 500+ developments, SOBL is recognized for its commitment to quality construction, innovative design, and customer satisfaction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)