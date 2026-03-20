SHRM India Certified Among the Happiest Places to Work

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 20: SHRM India has been certified among the Happiest Places to Work, recognising the organisation's commitment to building a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and motivated to do their best work.

The certification, conducted by Happiest Places to Work, evaluates organisations on key dimensions such as employee involvement, well-being, workplace culture, and the overall Happiness Quotient of the organisation and its people. The process combines research-based diagnostics underpinned by neuroscience with direct dialogue with employees to understand how people truly experience their workplace.

As an organisation at the forefront of the HR profession in India, SHRM India has long championed better workplaces, stronger leadership, and people-centric practices. This recognition reflects how those values are not only advocated externally but also experienced internally by its own people.

"At SHRM India, we have always believed that the strength of any organisation lies in how its people experience the workplace every day. Being recognised among the Happiest Places to Work reflects our continued commitment to building a culture rooted in trust, inclusion, and meaningful growth. As we work with organisations across the country to shape the future of work, it is equally important for us to embody these principles within our own workplace," said Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC & MENA.

The Happiest Places to Work certification is based on a comprehensive process that goes beyond surface-level workplace metrics and examines the deeper drivers of happiness at work, including how involved employees feel, how supported they are in their well-being, and the overall emotional climate of the workplace.

"For an organisation that has spent years shaping how workplaces think about people, culture, and leadership, this recognition carries a deeper meaning. SHRM India being Happiest Places to Work® certified reflects not just what it advocates for the HR community, but what its own people experience within the organisation every day," said Raj Nayak, Founder, Happiest Places to Work.

Organisations that earn the Happiest Places to Work certification demonstrate that a positive work environment is built through conscious leadership and a genuine focus on people's experiences at work.

"At SHRM India, our focus has always been on creating an environment where people feel heard, supported, and empowered to grow. This recognition reflects the everyday experiences of our employees -- from how we collaborate and communicate to how we prioritise well-being and development. It is a strong validation of our belief that when people feel valued, they bring their best selves to work," said Kirat Dhillon, Head - HR, SHRM India, APAC & MENA.

As organisations across the world rethink the future of work, SHRM India's certification reflects its commitment to creating a workplace where employees thrive and where happiness becomes a meaningful driver of performance and long-term growth.

About SHRM India:

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximising human potential. For 20 years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all. As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, corporate training; academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

About Happiest Places to Work

Happiest Places to Work is a research-driven certification and recognition platform that studies workplace happiness across organisations. Using research-based diagnostics underpinned by neuroscience and employee dialogue, the platform measures employee involvement, well-being, and the Happiness Quotient of organisations to identify workplaces where people feel positive, motivated, and connected to their work.

The initiative is part of a larger mission to make happiness a measurable and meaningful driver of organisational success.

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