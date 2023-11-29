Sponsored Content

Sidharth Malhotra makes healthy look tasty with a perfect Sunday meal

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Bollywood's cutest couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are well known for taking the box office by storm, but Sidharth has now taken the kitchen by storm, cooking the perfect Sunday meal for his 'wifey' Kiara, a yummy yet healthy pizza.

The old saying that food tastes better when cooked with love has never been more true. With a loving husband like Sidharth Malhotra around, any meal would taste a hundred times better. The mouth-watering pizza did indeed look like it was made by a professional, and most certainly tasted the same too, as attested by Kiara Advani.

The actress took to social media to share a mouthwatering image of the healthy pizza, with the caption - "Sunday with the best chef @sidmalhotra. Healthy pizza has never tasted better.

While Sidharth Malhotra has been known to be quite the fitness freak, his latest sting in the kitchen has shown fans yet another unseen side of the actor with his culinary skills on full display. Creating the perfect cheat to a cheat day meal, the actor finds the perfect blend between tasty and healthy.

This latest update from Kiara Advani proves that even in romance, compromising on fitness is not an option for Sidharth Malhotra, finding the perfect balance with a mouthwatering yet healthy pizza.

From setting Husband goals to now setting fitness and healthgoals, it truly seems like Sidharth Malhotra can do it all, giving both fitness enthusiasts and chefs a run for their money.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

