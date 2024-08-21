Signify Illuminates 25 Rural Border Villages in Arunachal Pradesh with Support from the Indian Army

NewsVoir Arunachal Pradesh [India], August 21: Signify, the world leader in lighting, has illuminated 25 villages in the Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh, with energy-efficient LED street lighting to enhance the safety of local citizens. The project was executed in partnership with the Indian Army and grassroot NGO, BharatCares, as part of the company's 'Har Gaon Roshan' CSR program, which focuses on sustainable rural development and women's safety across India, through lighting. This project aims to create a positive impact on the quality of life across over 1,500 households within these villages by illuminating the streets and community centres such as primary healthcare buildings, places of worship, and other public places. Despite the availability of grid electricity, there is minimal provision of street lighting in rural border villages. Through this project, we aim to improve the safety and security of 7,500+ local citizens while creating awareness among the masses around the benefits of sustainable lighting solutions.

Commenting on this collaboration, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India said, "We are elated to be working with the Indian Army in creating a lasting impact for rural villages along the Indian border. The Indian Army plays a crucial role in aiding civil authorities and infrastructure to provide a safe and equitable environment for the citizens of our country. Alongside our NGO partner BharatCares, these street lighting solutions will improve safety and security, especially during the night, support educational activities by providing well-lit spaces for studying, and facilitate local businesses by extending their operational hours. By bringing reliable and sustainable lighting to the people of Tawang, including Lumpo which is one of the last villages close to the LAC, we aim to empower the community and contribute to its overall development and prosperity."

By installing a variety of high efficiency LED street lighting products totalling to around 350 individual fixtures, Signify hopes to create a long-lasting and sustainable solution that will improve the quality of life in these border villages. This project is set to leverage technology and innovation for isolated communities by providing essential services such as lighting solutions to brighten the path to a brighter future.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in our operations in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)