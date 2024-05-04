Silverskills Recognized as a Great Place to Work

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 4: Silverskills, a global leader in digital transformation and business process management is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work™ (GPTW) in India from March 2024 to March 2025.

This prestigious certification recognizes Silverskills' commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace environment and culture that empowers and encourages employees to innovate, thrive and succeed.

Through a combination of innovative initiatives, supportive leadership, and collaborative teamwork, Silverskills has cultivated a culture of trust, integrity, and excellence that sets it apart as an employer of choice.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our employees for making Silverskills a truly exceptional and rewarding workplace. We will harness this momentum to keep pushing boundaries and fostering an environment where everyone can grow and thrive. This environment is what enables us to create value for our clients," said Akshay Saluja, Executive Director, Silverskills.

The Great Place to Work™ certification is based on a culture audit and a research-backed employee experience survey. The survey assesses various aspects of the workplace experience, including employee engagement, career development opportunities, work-life balance, leadership effectiveness, and overall satisfaction.

The employee survey conducted by Great Place to Work India yielded invaluable insights that underscore our dedication to prioritizing employee well-being and engagement. We were rated highly by our employees on Learning Opportunities, Positive Work Culture, Safe Work Environment, Supportive Management and Transparency.

As we celebrate this recognition, Silverskills remains focused on its mission to deliver exceptional service and value to its clients while nurturing a workplace culture that inspires innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

