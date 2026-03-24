SIMULCON 2026 in Tashkent Sets New Global Benchmark for Simulation-Based Medical Education

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 24: Global Leaders Unite to Redefine Medical Training and Patient Safety. The 7th International Healthcare Simulation Conference - SIMULCON 2026, held at the Hyatt Regency, Tashkent, emerged as a landmark global gathering of medical experts, policymakers, and educators committed to advancing simulation-based medical education and patient safety. Jointly organized by the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, Tashkent State Medical University, Society for Healthcare Simulation, GSL Educational Society, and Neo Institute of Medical Sciences, the conference positioned itself as a powerful platform for innovation, collaboration, and academic excellence.

A Dynamic Confluence of Innovation, Education, and Technology

SIMULCON 2026 featured a rich blend of workshops, keynote lectures, panel discussions, academic debates, and innovation showcases. Core themes revolved around simulation-based education, artificial intelligence in training, leadership development, and global academic collaboration. Special segments such as SIMNOVATION and SIMCLASH spotlighted cutting-edge advancements, reinforcing the growing importance of simulation technologies in enhancing clinical competency and improving patient outcomes.

Distinguished Global Faculty and Thought Leadership

The conference featured leading international experts including A. Boymuradov (Uzbekistan), G. Bhaskar Rao (India), J. Jakimowicz (Netherlands), Lyuba Konopasek (USA), N. Murthy (UK), G. Sandeep (USA), Divya Raj (India), H. Chung (Korea), A. Bakakrishnan (Singapore), and other renowned academicians, who shared diverse views on developing future-ready medical education aligned with global standards.

Strengthening Healthcare Through Policy and Collaboration

Uzbekistan's Ministers of Health and Higher Education, AA Khudayarov and KA Sharipov, emphasized the critical role of modern teaching methodologies and international partnerships in transforming healthcare education. They highlighted simulation-based training as a key driver in aligning national medical systems with global benchmarks.

Rector ShA. Boymuradov noted that SIMULCON has significantly enriched both students and faculty, announcing plans to expand simulation training, academic - research collaborations, and Smart Lab initiatives in partnership with NEO-GSL.

Competency-Based Education and Global Standards in Focus

FAIMER/ECFMG keynote speaker Prof. Lyuba Konopasek underscored the importance of competency-based medical education and internationally aligned training frameworks. Echoing this, Dr. Ganni Bhaskar Rao highlighted the success of the GSL-NEO Smart Lab model in bridging academic gaps, enhancing clinical skills, and improving performance in global licensing exams such as FMGE, USMLE, UKMLA.

Addressing Challenges in Medical Education

Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Dr. A. Chandrakanth Sheth, lauded the conference for meaningful dialogue and addressed the challenges faced by foreign medical graduates. He stated that Indian students joining foreign medical universities must ensure compliance with FMGL Regulations 2021, including intake upto 250 students per year, adequate infrastructure, English-medium faculty, NMC-aligned syllabus, proper clinical training, compulsory internship, and sufficient patient exposure. He urged universities to follow these norms and emphasized competency-based, simulation-driven, structured learning to meet FMGE/NExT licensing requirements.

Empowering Students Through Technology and Training

Dr. B Divya Raj (NEO) highlighted the potential of Indian students studying abroad, stating that with the right ecosystem of guidance, simulation training, and academic resources, they can excel globally. Dr. G. Sandeep (USA) reinforced that technology-driven learning, structured assessments, and simulation-based training are transforming medical education and directly improving patient safety outcomes.

A Defining Step Toward the Future

SIMULCON 2026 stands as a testament to the transformative power of global collaboration, innovation, and technology in medical education. By bringing together world leaders and forward-thinking institutions, the conference has not only elevated the discourse around simulation-based training but has also laid a strong foundation for the future of healthcare education worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)