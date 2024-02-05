slice opens up its UPI first account product for everyone

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5: slice, India's leading fintech startup, announces the public release of its highly anticipated UPI first account - slice account. After a successful three-month beta testing period, primarily available to its existing customer base, slice is now extending slice account services to all users.

The slice account has witnessed overwhelming approval from the customers, who have quickly taken to its fast, integrated experience that combines user funds and digital payments within a single app infrastructure.

Indulge in a fine payment experience:

slice's UPI first account offers a UPI handle (@slice) and a virtual account. The customers can effortlessly add money in the virtual account and spend via UPI or card, or link any other bank accounts they want, enjoying a seamless and fast UPI payment experience.

slice account simplifies the payment process by eliminating cross-selling and prioritising a user-friendly interface designed to save time. It includes autoload functionality for seamless transactions and automation of recurring payments. The design features a prominent chat icon for quick access to customer care, providing accessible user support.

Additionally, the product incorporates an innovative gaming feature where each UPI transaction presents the chance to engage in "fire," a game that offers the customers the chance to win twice the amount of their transactions in cashback, making it a fun payment experience.

slice successfully secured the final authorization from the RBI for its Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) license in September 2023, following the initial in-principle approval received in October 2022. Now, the account, a full KYC prepaid account, has been made accessible to everyone, including teenagers, broadening its user base. slice's latest offering promises to significantly enhance and simplify the financial journeys of users across the board. The public release marks a milestone for slice in its mission to transform financial services in India.

About slice: slice, feel easy with money.

slice is India's leading consumer payments and credit company focused on providing financial services to Indians. Trusted by 15 million Indians, slice is a market leader in this rapidly growing segment. The company aims to build a smart, innovative, and transparent financial platform that is loved by its consumers. slice app brings a fast and simple way to make payments and access credit through its cornerstone products: slice account and slice borrow. slice's purpose is to make the world better at using money and time, with a major focus on providing the best consumer experience.

Backed by leading investors such as Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Advent International, Blume Ventures, and Gunosy Capital, slice has cumulatively raised $290mn in its series A, B, and C rounds.

