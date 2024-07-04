Social media and fan craze; How actors suffer the side effects of fame

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 4: India is crazy for cinema, Bollywood stars have fans from all demographics and sections of society but female fans are special, as they are the most vocal supporters and rally behind every move of their favourites. From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, female fans have gone berserk over leading men of Bollywood. The newest entrant to this list is Sidharth Malhotra, who since his first film has garnered a solid female fanbase, courtesy of his good looks, acting, and charisma. The craze is such that some fans have even termed themselves "Sid ki Girlfriend" or "Sid ki Wife."

Sidharth recently released a statement urging his fans to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to scams and fraudulent activities using the actor's name. "My fans have always been my strength, and your trust & safety is my top priority," he wrote, emphasising the importance of being vigilant online. His appeal comes amidst growing concerns about the safety and security of fans who often fall victim to fraudulent schemes exploiting their admiration for their favourite stars. Stars these days take swift action to prevent fans from being victims of such unscrupulous elements. Actors such as Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rashmika Mandanna have warned fans to be vigilant on the internet.

As the online landscape continues to evolve, individuals must remain cautious and informed. Fans fall for such scams as the craze and desire to meet their celebrity idol often supersedes rationality. If you want to verify any information about the actor, you can reach out to the actor's team, and get accurate information. As they say, fame always comes with a price. By addressing the issue, Sidharth Malhotra and his team have ensured that going forward, fans will be more vigilant against and steer clear from false claims and potential scams.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)