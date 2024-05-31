Software Engineering Research Centre (SERC) at IIITH to host 21st edition of IEEE International Conference on Software Architecture (ICSA) 2024

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31: Software Engineering Research Center (SERC) at International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) will be hosting the 21st edition of the IEEE International Conference on Software Architecture (ICSA) 2024. ICSA is the premier venue for practitioners and researchers interested in software architecture, in component-based software engineering, in quality aspects of software, and how these relate to the design of software architectures.

Dr. Y. Raghu Reddy from SERC, IIITH and Prof. Nenad Medvidovic from the University of Southern California, USA are the general chairs of ICSA 2024. Dr. Romina Spalazzese from Malmo University, Sweden and Dr. Heiko Koziolek, ABB Corporate Research, Germany are the Program co-chairs for the conference, while Dr. Karthik Vaidhyanathan and Dr. Raman Saxena (SERC) are the local organisation chairs. The conference is scheduled to be held from 4 - 8 June 2024 at the IIIT Hyderabad campus. ICSA is coming back to India after 16 years.

The keynote speakers for the conference are Prof. Paola Inverardi, Gran Sasso Science Institute, Italy, Dr. Ipek Ozkoya, Software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, USA and Bharat Raizada, India, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Wells Fargo, India & Philippines. There are several workshops, tutorial sessions, industry case study presentations, panel sessions, technical research presentations on various topics including Edge Software Architecture, interplay between Software architecture and Machine Learning, Generative AI, Sustainable Architecture, Quality of Service, Microservices, Modelling and Simulation, Conformance checking, Empirical Analysis, etc.

Dr. Y. Raghu Reddy stated, "This will be an excellent opportunity for researchers and practitioners to share their knowledge and experiences, network with peers, and collaborate on advancing the field of software architecture. There will be about 150+ delegates from around the world participating in this event."

More details at https://conf.researchr.org/home/icsa-2024

About IIIT Hyderabad:

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Sciences, Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900509/4621785/IIITH_Logo.jp

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)