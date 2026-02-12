Some Emotions Deserve A Platinum Token Of Love

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: This Valentine's Day, Platinum Love Bands spotlights its women's platinum rings, celebrating platinum as the true metal of love. Rare, pure, and incredibly strong, platinum reflects relationships that are built to last. Crafted in 95% pure platinum, each ring carries the qualities that make love meaningful -- strength, permanence, and authenticity.

Thoughtfully designed, these platinum rings make a meaningful Valentine's gift for her. They represent commitment, care, and the emotions that are often felt deeply but not always spoken. With clean lines, soft curves, and delicate diamond accents, each ring is timeless yet contemporary -- a meaningful reminder of love that she can wear every day and cherish for years to come.

Options from an array of exquisitely crafted platinum love bands from the new season's collection, each reflecting their rare and unique love language:

- THE LASTING EMBRACE

- RHYTHM OF US

- IN PERFECT SYNC

- BLENDED IN LOVE

- LOOPED IN LOVE

These designs are also available as matching couple bands as part of the Platinum Love Bands collection.

The collection is available across leading jewellery retail stores in the country and online on: https://platinumdaysoflove.com/

ABOUT PLATINUM GUILD INTERNATIONAL (PGI)

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organization with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer-ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with strategic planning, marketing, retail, design, and business development experts.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

PURITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902902/Platinum_Love_Bands_PGI.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902901/Platinum_Guild_International_Logo.jpg

