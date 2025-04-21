Sommet Education Revolutionizes Global Hospitality Sector With Its Cutting-Edge Business Solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: For hospitality players, the sector's exceptional growth, fueled by the post-pandemic boom, has brought a wealth of exciting opportunities. To accommodate this unprecedented demand, the need for skilled managers is at an all-time high, and businesses will have to embrace comprehensive measures to gain a competitive edge.

According to Mr. Benoit-Etienne Domenget, CEO - Sommet Education, ''With 300,000 to 400,000 new hospitality management roles expected by 2030, there is an urgent need for businesses to identify, develop, and retain top-tier talent.''

To cater to the surging demand for upskilling, elevating service standards, integrating technology, and emphasizing sustainability, Sommet Education has unveiled trailblazing business solutions. This initiative is carving a new paradigm in the industry.

"With the launch of Sommet Education Business Solutions, we are redefining corporate training by bringing the expertise of the world's most prestigious hospitality higher education institutions--Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches, Ecole Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality, and Invictus Education directly into businesses. This is a game-changer because companies can now leverage elite hospitality education to upskill their teams, elevate service standards, and enhance leadership development,'' says Mr. Benoit-Etienne Domenget.

The unique training solutions offer a blend of academic excellence, hands-on expertise, and global industry insights, ensuring companies remain competitive in this fast-evolving sector. They provide a viable answer to address the rising skill gap, enabling personalized learning. This ensures that professionals are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills required to excel in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape.

''Our suite of bespoke training solutions harnesses the expertise of our 300-strong network of educators, PhD professors, world-champion chefs, and influential industry practitioners. Businesses can now tap into this unparalleled network of knowledge and experience, shaping their teams with insights drawn from hospitality's finest institutions and alumni community,'' adds Mr. Benoit-Etienne Domenget.

He further underlines that hospitality businesses benefit from scalable solutions that directly align with business goals. For instance, the Executive Master's programs are designed for professionals who need flexible, career-advancing learning. Additionally, the Fast-Track General Managers Training Program accelerates the development of high-potential professionals into leadership roles, ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled leaders for the industry.

The group is also betting big on the luxury hospitality segment and has tailored its solutions and education delivery to bridge the gap between traditional hospitality practices and the evolving demands of high-end clientele.

"One of the biggest gaps in luxury hospitality training is the lack of structured pathways for leadership roles. We are addressing this with programs that fast-track high-potential professionals into senior roles, such as the Fast-Track General Managers Training Program. Another key gap is the underutilization of technology in luxury training. At Ecole Ducasse, for example, we are leading the way by integrating AI and 3D printing into our culinary and pastry training programs showcasing how even the most traditional skills can evolve with cutting-edge technology,'' adds Mr. Benoit-Etienne Domenget.

Sommet Education is setting new benchmarks in hospitality teaching. The group attracts students from over 100 nationalities across its institutions and prioritizes multicultural learning experiences. Its programs are designed with cultural intelligence in mind, incorporating multilingual courses, globally diverse faculty, and cross-cultural collaborations.

The group also offers international mobility opportunities, enabling students to study across different campuses and gain exposure to various markets.

