Soult Launches from TiECon Mangaluru, World's First Digital Life Vault for Legacy Management

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20: Soult, a Mangaluru-based startup, today announced its official global launch at TiECon Mangaluru 2026, unveiling the world's first Digital Life Vault designed for comprehensive legacy management.

Soult enables individuals and families across the world to securely organize financial assets, critical documents, personal memories, wishes, and life instructions within one private and structured platform. It addresses a universal challenge of the digital age -- lives are increasingly digital, but legacies remain fragmented.

Unlike conventional cloud storage or document repositories, Soult is purpose-built for legacy continuity. The platform brings together financial preparedness and the preservation of personal values, stories, and guidance intended for future generations, creating a new global category in digital life infrastructure.

Soult chose the recently concluded TiECon Mangaluru 2026 as its global launchpad. The inaugural flagship conference of TiE Mangaluru brought together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and ecosystem leaders to spotlight Coastal Karnataka - India's emerging "Silicon Beach" - as a hub for innovation and investment. Launching Soult at TiECon Mangaluru underlines the belief that globally relevant products can be built from focused regional ecosystems like Mangaluru.

Soult is founded by Sanketh Kandlikar, an enterprise SaaS product and technology leader with over two decades of experience building and scaling B2B platforms, leading complex digital transformation programs, and managing global product lifecycles across industries and geographies. As Founder, he brings deep expertise in architecting secure, scalable cloud platforms and translating real-world human problems into thoughtful, productized solutions.

Co-founder Saleem, a Dubai-based Mangaluru-born serial entrepreneur, complements this with years of experience building and backing ventures across the Gulf and India. As an active ecosystem enabler for Mangaluru-origin founders, he anchors Soult's ambition to emerge from the coastal region and serve a truly global user base, while staying rooted in Mangaluru's values of trust, community, and long-term relationships.

"Soult was born from a very personal realization that while we carefully build our lives, we rarely organize what we leave behind in a way that is clear, complete, and compassionate for our loved ones," said Founder Sanketh Kandlikar. "Launching from TiECon Mangaluru is symbolic -- it signals that products solving global problems can emerge from new innovation corridors like Coastal Karnataka, not just the usual metros."

Privacy and security are fundamental to Soult's design. Built on zero-knowledge architecture with strong encryption and user-controlled access, the platform ensures that personal data remains private and inaccessible to Soult itself. The company follows a strict no-advertising and no-data-monetization approach.

As digital lives continue to expand worldwide, Soult positions itself as quiet but essential infrastructure for individuals seeking certainty, dignity, and continuity for what they leave behind.

