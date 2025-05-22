SPJIMR holds Annual Convocation 2025 with HUL's Nitin Paranjpe as Chief Guest

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, one of India's leading business schools, hosted its Annual Convocation 2025 at its Mumbai campus on Saturday, 17 May. The event celebrated the achievements of over 800 graduating participants from across the Institute's full-time and modular postgraduate programmes, including two (2) Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) scholars.

The Convocation was graced by Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman of Hindustan Unilever, as Chief Guest. Also, present were Mr. Deepak Parekh, Chair of SPJIMR's Governing Council; Dr. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR; faculty and staff; and family members of the graduating participants.

Delivering the Convocation Address, Nitin Paranjpe drew upon his decades of global business experience to urge the graduating cohort to lead with purpose, resilience, and a commitment to continuous growth. Speaking of India's bold aspiration to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, he highlighted the need for a new kind of leadership--one that is ethical, compassionate, and driven by the common good.

Paranjpe shared three powerful life lessons drawn from his personal and professional journey: "There's no such thing as a good job or a bad one -- it's the mindset you bring that shapes your experience. The real joy, and the foundation for excellence, lies in loving what you do. Don't chase being the best in the world -- strive to be the best version of yourself. Continuous self-improvement is your right, your responsibility, and your greatest opportunity. Purpose is that inner force that fuels your energy and passion. When you find what truly drives you, hold on to it -- it's the most precious gift you'll ever have."

In his address, Dean Dr. Varun Nagaraj shared a candid reflection on the challenges graduates face in an uncertain world--geopolitical tensionsand the dual promise and peril of AI. He urged them to enter this complex landscape with confidence, guided by SPJIMR's mission of value-based growth and wise innovation.

He reaffirmed SPJIMR's commitment to nurturing leaders who combine knowledge with empathyand impact with purpose: "Tomorrow you will be a different and better person than today. Embrace a growth mindset--remember, you are a work in progress, not a finished product. The world offers no ready-made answers; solutions come only through hard work and wise innovation."

Sixteen (16) top achievers across programmes were presented with Scholastic Medals by Chief Guest Mr. Nitin Paranjape, and 50 recipients from the Dean's Honour List received their commendation certificates from the Dean.

Diplomas were conferred across the Institute's full-time and modular programmes, including the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), PGDM (Business Management), Post Graduate Executive Management Programme (PGEMP), Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM), Post Graduate Programme in General Management (PGPGM), and Post Graduate Programme in Marketing & Business Management (PGPMBM).

The Convocation ceremony concluded with the traditional hat throw, celebrating the graduates' journey and the beginning of their next chapter as responsible, value-based leaders.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is a leading postgraduate management institute, recognised by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings as India's #1 business school, by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five business schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and their leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'triple crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694116/SPJIMR_Guest_Nitin_Paranjape.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)