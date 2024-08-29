SS Mobile Achieves Landmark Success with Big Freedom Sale 1 Pe 4 Offer, Recording 50 Crores Sales

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: SS Mobile, India's 5th largest mobile retail company in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka is excited to announce the remarkable success of its SS Mobile Big Freedom Sale 1 Pe 4 Offer which offered customers unbeatable deals and an exclusive offer that included four benefits in a Big Freedom Sale, in celebration of the 78th Independence Day. This milestone event saw SS Mobile welcome 30,000 new customers, bringing the total number of customers in the SS Family to 61 Lakhs+. The company also achieved over 50 crores sales in Big Freedom Sale offer, marking a significant achievement in its journey.

SS Mobile's Big Freedom Sale 1 Pe 4 offers are unbeatable deals, with an exclusive offer where customers enjoyed four benefits on a single purchase: Paytm vouchers of Rs11,000, smart gifts worth Rs2,999, an exclusive 2-year warranty on smartphones, and cashback offers of up to Rs8,000 on select bank cards. IPhone buyers received additional exclusive benefits of up to Rs17,000, making it one of the most popular offers of the event.

Commenting on the success of the Big Freedom Sale, Siddharth Shah, Founder and Chairman of SS Mobile, said, "We are incredibly grateful to our customers in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka for making our Big Freedom Sale 1 Pe 4 offer a resounding success. This achievement underscores the trust our customers place in us, and we are committed to continuously enhancing their experience with every interaction. Our focus has always been on delivering exceptional value and service, and we look forward to improving our customer experience as we grow and welcome more customers into the SS Mobile family."

About SS Mobile:

SS Mobile, India's 5th largest mobile retail company, is a prominent brand in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, known for its extensive range of smartphones, accessories, and smart TVs, coupled with top-notch customer service. With a growing community of 61 lakh satisfied customers, SS Mobile continues to lead the market with innovative offers and unbeatable deals.

