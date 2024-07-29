"Stamp More Memories!" with a 50 per cent Discount on Jazeera Airways Flights

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 29: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier is offering 50% off on fares to all destinations across its network from 28th to 31st July 2024. The special promotion - "Stamp More Memories!" is valid for travel between 1st August 2024 to 31st December 2024 and applies to both one way as well as return flights. From Kuwait, travelers can choose to fly direct to any of Jazeera's 58 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. This includes beautiful holiday destinations such as Prague, Tirana, Istanbul, Antalya, Trabzon, Batumi, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Amman.

With a choice of multiple destinations to explore till the end of the year at half price, Jazeera Airways gives travelers the opportunity to travel more frequently and make more memories. Travelers can take solo trips or join family and friends to discover a number of Jazeera's various destinations.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways highlighted: "Jazeera offers direct connectivity to several interesting destinations at affordable prices. Travelers from Kuwait and beyond, can now enjoy a further 50% discount when flying to cities across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, or Europe. We offer a variety of options for a leisurely family holiday, a fun weekend getaway, or a quick trip to catch up with family and friends. With a convenient transit through Jazeera Terminal 5, travelers from different countries in our network can also explore other destinations that Jazeera serves."

To avail the 50% discount on published fares, the airline has provided a unique promo code 'J950' to be utilized when booking flights through the Jazeera website (www.jazeeraairways.com), mobile application or any other booking channels. Dates and seats are subject to availability.

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport. The airline flies to 59 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, religious and weekend destinations.

Jazeeraairways.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)