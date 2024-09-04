Startek® honored with 4 prestigious Stevie® Awards for Great Employers 2024

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Startek®, a digital first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that it has been recognized with four prestigious Stevie® Awards for Great Employers 2024. This recognition underscores the Startek commitment to fostering a positive work environment, developing strong leadership, and embracing diversity and inclusion across the organization. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work Startek received the Gold Award for Best Leadership Development Program, distinguishing itself as the sole recipient in this category. This honor highlights the company's dedication to cultivating exceptional leaders who are instrumental in driving organizational success. Additionally, Startek was awarded the Silver Award for Managing a Remote Workforce, standing out as the only winner in this category. This achievement reflects the company's expertise in effectively managing a remote workforce while maintaining high levels of employee engagement and productivity.

In the category of Achievement in Organization Culture, Startek earned the Silver Award, further emphasizing the company's efforts to build a strong and inclusive organizational culture. This recognition places Startek alongside other esteemed winners such as WNS and Globe Telecom. Furthermore, Startek's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion was acknowledged with a Bronze Award in the Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion category, where it was honored alongside organizations like WNS and Tata Consultancy Services.

Bharat Rao, Global Chief Executive Officer at Startek, remarked, "These awards are a reflection of the alignment of our Human Resources (HR) initiatives with our business strategy. By investing in leadership development, effectively managing a remote workforce and fostering an inclusive organizational culture, we help our employees realize their potential and contribute to the overall success of our organization. Our focus on aligning HR practices with our business objectives ensures that we build a resilient and agile workforce that is equipped to deliver exceptional results for our clients and stakeholders. This recognition is a testament to the strategic role HR plays in our continued growth and success."

"We are happy to be recognized by the Stevie Awards in the categories of leadership development, managing remote workforces, fostering a strong organizational culture, and promoting diversity and inclusion," said the Startek Global Chief People Officer, SM Gupta. "These awards are a testimony to the dedication of our teams around the world who work tirelessly to create a workplace culture where our people thrive and deliver extraordinary experiences to our clients and their customers."

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers are open to organizations worldwide and celebrate the best companies to work for and the HR achievements that contribute to creating outstanding workplaces.

About Startek

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.StevieAwards.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)