String Metaverse Rolls Out Tokenization Platform as Revenue and Profits Triple

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23: String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META) said it has launched a Tokenization as a Service platform for real-world assets, as the company reported nearly threefold growth in revenue and profit amid rising activity across its digital market infrastructure.

The India first listed web3.0 firm said revenue for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025 rose to ₹711.13 crore, compared with ₹254.16 crore a year earlier, while profit after tax increased to ₹67.82 crore from ₹22.34 crore.

For the December quarter, revenue climbed to ₹278.79 crore, with profit after tax of ₹27.89 crore, the company said.

String Metaverse said growth was driven by higher transaction volumes and increased adoption of its blockchain-based settlement and liquidity systems.

The newly launched tokenization platform is designed to enable real-time settlement, continuous trading and programmable ownership for real-world assets, as global markets increasingly move away from traditional clearing cycles and limited trading hours.

The company said it is positioning itself as a provider of financial market infrastructure, rather than a consumer-facing trading platform, focusing on settlement, liquidity and compute services.

During the quarter, String Metaverse processed $8.93 million in on-chain trading volume for tokenized U.S. equities and exchange-traded funds on the Solana blockchain, using the Raydium decentralized exchange.

The activity included tokenized exposure to companies such as Tesla, Nvidia, Alphabet, MicroStrategy and Coinbase, as well as products linked to gold, the Nasdaq-100 and the S & P 500, according to the company.

"We don't monetize volatility. We monetize order flow," said Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director of String Metaverse.

, adding that the firm generates revenue from transaction processing, liquidity provisioning and settlement infrastructure.

The company said it serves more than 5 million users globally and plans to continue expanding its blockchain node network and computing capacity as adoption grows.

