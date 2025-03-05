Study Shows Walnut-Rich Breakfast May Help to Boost Your Brain Power

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 5: New research shows that eating walnuts for breakfast could improve brain function throughout the day. In a first of its kind study, researchers at the University of Reading found that eating a generous handful of walnuts (50g), mixed into muesli and yoghurt, resulted in faster reaction times throughout the day and better memory performance later in the day when compared to eating a calorie-matched breakfast without nuts. 1

The research, published this month in Food & Function, involved 32 healthy young adults aged 18-30 who consumed both the walnut-rich breakfast and the matched breakfast on separate occasions.* Participants completed various cognitive tests while their brain activity was monitored in the six hours after eating each breakfast.

Professor Claire Williams, who led the research from the University of Reading, said, "This study helps strengthen the case for walnuts as a brain food. A hearty handful of walnuts with breakfast could give young adults a mental edge when they need to perform at the top of their game. It's particularly exciting that such a simple dietary addition could make a measurable difference to cognitive performance."

The researchers suggest that walnuts' mix of nutrients - including omega-3 alpha linolenic acid (ALA), protein, and plant compounds, may enhance cognitive performance. Walnuts are the only nut to provide an excellent source of omega-3 ALA (2.7g/30g), which has been researched to support brain health, heart health and more. 2 Walnuts also provides 4 grams of plant-based protein along with a variety of other nutrients in just one handful. 3

While these results build on past research, it is the first to examine the immediate effects of walnuts on brain function in young adults throughout a single day.

"This study went further by exploring how a dietarily achievable measure of walnuts could benefit our cognitive performance in a sample of healthy young adults aged 18-30. The group who had consumed the walnuts as part of their breakfast showed signs of better memory and greater mental flexibility when completing cognitive tasks at various points across the course of the day," explains Williams. The results of this study offer promise for the role of walnuts in improving cognitive performance in young adults. More research, in larger and more diverse populations, is needed to confirm the results.

Putting this research into action is as simple as adding a handful of walnuts to your breakfast or trying out new recipes:

* Heart Healthy Omega-3 Banana Bread are the perfect grab and go breakfast.

* Sweeten up your breakfast and take the stress out of your mornings by preparing these overnight oats the night before with these Walnut Chia Overnight Oats.

* Strawberry Walnut Date Smoothie gets its nutty flavor from California walnuts and is sweetened with fresh strawberries and dates.

To learn more about the research supporting walnut consumption along with recipe ideas and inspiration visit californiawalnuts.in

References:

*This research was funded by the California Walnut Commission. The funder made no contribution during the design or implementation of the study, nor in the interpretation of findings or the decision to publish.

1. Bell L, Dodd GF, Jeavons M, Fisher DR, Whyte AR, Shukitt-Hale B, Williams CM. The impact of a walnut-rich breakfast on cognitive performance and brain activity throughout the day in healthy young adults: a crossover intervention trial. Food Funct. 2025 Feb 10. doi: 10.1039/d4fo04832f. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39924976.

2. Sala-Vila A, Fleming J, Kris-Etherton P, Ros E. Impact of alpha-linolenic acid, the vegetable omega-3 fatty acid, on cardiovascular disease and cognition [published ahead of print February 16, 2022]. Advances in Nutrition. doi.org/10.1093/advances/nmac016.

3. U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. FoodData Central, 2019. fdc.nal.usda.gov.

The California Walnut Commission (CWC) represents more than 3,700 California walnut growers and approximately 70 handlers, grown in multi-generational farmers' family orchards. California walnuts, known for their excellent nutritional value and quality, are shipped around the world all year long, with more than 99% of the walnuts grown in the United States being from California. The CWC, established in 1987, promotes usage of walnuts through domestic and export market development activities as well as supports health research with consuming walnuts.

To explore recipes and learn more about California walnut growers, industry information and health research, visit californiawalnuts.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)