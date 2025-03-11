SuccessKPI Hosts Groundbreaking India Summit, Unveiling the Future of AI-Powered WEM

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] March 11: SuccessKPI, a leading cloud-native workforce engagement management (WEM) provider, hosted a 3-day AI-WEM Summit on February 26 in Hyderabad, India. The summit brought together hundreds of industry pioneers, thought leaders, and contact center operators to explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in reshaping workforce engagement and creating next generation customer experience (CX).

SuccessKPI reported 100%+ global revenue growth in 2024 -- 10X the forecasted industry average -- driven by 90% annual average increases on sales of its AI-powered WEM platform for contact centers. The rapidly escalating demand for SuccessKPI's technology is inspiring events like the India AI-WEM Summit.

AI-WEM Summit guests gained firsthand knowledge of SuccessKPI's cutting-edge WEM platform, which integrates advanced business intelligence, speech and text analytics, agent assist, quality monitoring, and workforce management into a unified, AI-driven solution.

The summit also featured interactive sessions, customer and partner success stories, and networking opportunities with SuccessKPI partners such as Technogen, Amazon Web Services, Synergech, SBNA, TCS, and Maximus, allowing attendees to explore their AI-powered platforms and connect with peers. Participants left the event equipped with actionable strategies to implement AI-driven WEM solutions in their organizations.

"The India AI-WEM Summit is a testament to the incredible potential of artificial intelligence in transforming how businesses engage with their workforce and customers," said Dave Rennyson, Co-Founder and CEO of SuccessKPI. "At SuccessKPI, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions including real-world AI applications that boost agent performance and customer satisfaction."

Piyush Patel, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Success KPI said: "AI-powered WEM is no longer optional--it's a critical driver of employee and customer experience. The insights shared at this summit demonstrate how AI-driven WEM solutions are not only improving operational efficiency but also creating meaningful connections between employees and customers leading to better outputs."

In her keynote address, Ankita Singh, Senior Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, emphasized the transformative impact of AI on customer service operations, stating, "AI is revolutionizing workforce engagement by providing real-time insights and automating complex tasks, leading to enhanced customer experiences and operational efficiency. SuccessKPI stands out delivering seamless integration and tangible results."

Key Highlights of the India AI-WEM Summit:

* Praphul Kumar, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, SuccessKPI, demonstrated SuccessKPI's latest generative AI capabilities such as real-time analytics and agent assist. "Our GenAI tools transform contact centers into strategic assets," he said. "AI and workforce engagement is where the magic happens."

* Praveena Bhimavarapu, SVP & Country Head, Maximus India described Total Experience Management (TX) with 10 real-world insight and action platform use cases. She showed how data can empower and transform agent experiences, generating remarkable outcomes like reduced onboarding costs, improvement in quality scores, reduction in employee turnover and QM cost savings.

* A panel on 'Enterprise Challenges and Priorities' for the future of CX, hosted by SuccessKPI's Rennyson, featured customer experience (CX) experts including Rajesh Kosuri, Country Head, Technogen, Gopinath Rajagopal, co-Founder & Managing Partner, Synergech, Deepak Bhatia, Head of Amazon Connect Sales, AWS, and Singh of Frost & Sullivan.

* Rennyson also led an interactive session on the need for CX specific technology and practical applications of CX in WEM, emphasizing how data-driven insights gleaned with GenAI can enhance employee performance and elevate customer satisfaction.

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI Analytics & Automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 WEM Frost Radar™ and CRM Magazine's 2024 Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact centre solutions.

Learn more at: www.successkpi.com

Contact: SuccessKPI Media Relations

press@successkpi.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)