SUGS Lloyd Secures INR 3.37 Crore Order from Madhya Pradesh Power Utility

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7: SUGS Lloyd Limited (BSE - SME: 544501) company is a leading EPC company engaged in Power T & D, solar, and smart grid solution across India, has secured a new order worth ₹3.37 crore (including GST) from Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPPKVVCL).

Order Highlights

The Company has received a ₹3.37 crore (including GST) order from Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of11 KV and 33 KV Fault Passage Indicators (FPI) along with integration to existing & upcoming SCADA-DMS/ADMS system at Indore SCADA Control Centre, including 5 years AMC and communication infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed within 70 days, further strengthening the Company's order book and presence in the smart grid segment.

This project is expected to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power distribution network by enabling faster fault detection, minimizing outage durations, and improving grid visibility through smart automation technologies.

Recent Order Wins Reflect Strong Business Momentum

Sugs Lloyd continues to strengthen its order book with a series of strategic project wins across the power distribution and renewable energy sectors. The Company has recently secured the following key orders:

- The Company has secured Letters of Award (LOAs) worth approximately ₹56.57 crore from North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited for the execution of 16 MW grid-connected rooftop solar projects under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in Bihar.

- The Company has secured an LOA valued at ₹1.80 crore from TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited for the SITC of 11 kV and 33 kV Fault Passage Indicators (FPI) and Data Communication Units (DCU).

- ₹3.37 crore order from Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPPKVVCL) for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Fault Passage Indicators (FPI) integrated with the SCADA-DMS/ADMS system, along with communication infrastructure and a five-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).

Commenting on the receipt of the new order, Mr. Santosh Shah, Chairman and Promoter of SUGS Lloyd Limited, said,

"India's power sector is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, creating significant opportunities in smart grid infrastructure. We are pleased to be associated with this important project and remain focused on leveraging our technical expertise to deliver innovative and reliable solutions. We believe such projects will further strengthen our market position and contribute to our sustainable long-term growth."

About Sugs Lloyd Limited

The company is a leading EPC company engaged in Power T & D, solar, and smart grid solution across India. Established in 2009, the company has evolved into a

trusted partner for power infrastructure projects under schemes such as RDSS & IPDS. The company serves blue-chip clients including NTPC, Tata Power, Indian Railway and several state DISCOMs.

The company holds over 50% market share in Fault Passage Indicator (FPI) technology and continues to expand in the Power T & D and Solar Segments.

For FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹300.73 crore, EBITDA of ₹43.55 crore, and Net Profit of ₹28.69 crore.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government action, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sugslloyds.com/

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