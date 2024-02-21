Sunstone Named to the GSV 150: World's Top Growth Companies in Skilling & Education

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 21: Sunstone, a leading higher education company, has been named in the 2024 edition of GSV 150, a prestigious list recognizing the world's most transformative growth companies in skilling & education.

Sunstone is a student-first higher education & services provider, working towards making the Indian youth employable & connecting them with desired career outcomes. With over 5,000+ students placed, Sunstone has been able to deliver 2x better placements than its peer institutions. Its inclusion amongst the highest-impact companies, reflects Sunstone's mission to empower India's youth with accessible, affordable and accountable education.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Ashish Munjal, Co-Founder & CEO, Sunstone said, "We are honoured to be recognized among the GSV 150's cohort of companies driving meaningful change globally. This reflects the incredible work by our team and partners to build a more student-centric higher education model focused on career growth and success. As technological change accelerates, Sunstone remains committed to equipping graduates with in-demand skill sets that meet India's growing needs."

Selected from over 2,000 global companies, the GSV 150 represents the world's most valuable private companies transforming education across the Pre-K to Gray Lifelong Learning continuum. It highlights the top 150 fastest growing companies globally that are improving lives and livelihoods through access to knowledge, skills, and employment. Rigorous screening based on five key factors - revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and operating margins

Sunstone is a leading higher education start-up that works with academic institutions to upskill students for employability. Sunstone offers career-oriented training interventions for undergraduate and postgraduate students at 50+ institutions across 15+ cities. Sunstone's training programs are industry-endorsed to enhance employability. These programs are designed for hybrid delivery with an unparalleled focus on soft skills and personality development. Sunstone's focus is to provide students with 2x better career outcomes and a holistic educational experience.

To learn more about Sunstone, please visit sunstone.in.

