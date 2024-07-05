Sustainable Glamour: Priyanka Raajiv Dresses Auroshikha Dey for Cannes Red Carpet

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 5: Priyanka Raajiv creates luxury garments through projects of restoration and revival of Indian fashion wear and aims to create a culture of ethical consumption without compromising on style. The label wishes to dress up people to make a difference.

Priyanka Raajiv aims to make handcrafted upcycled and sustainable garments accessible to India and the world. The business exists so that people look beautiful while investing in a timeless fashion and ethical consumption. The label's vision is to restore the earth to its original state of beauty and harmony.

The approach involves adding value to the materials so that the final garment is considered a valuable heirloom and never returns to the material economy which becomes the USP of the label . Each piece is the unique outcome of a skilled artisan, a zero-waste philosophy, and a designer's intuition. The technique implemented is a zero-waste, circular design process. Heritage, heirloom, and vintage fabrics form the basis of our garments with the incorporation of elaborate surface design applications. The surface design work adopts studio textile remnants, joining them together through embroidery, patchwork, appliqueing, and other techniques. This is called The Jod Project

Other than the above, the label is actively promoting the Saree Project, Raksha which is a curatorial effort to support the weavers of India by showcasing their portfolio of work, and Roop ( The Restoration Project )- a service-based product to restore and transform the client's garments of emotional and heirloom value into wearable contemporary garments. The product range offered includes sarees, dupattas, jackets, stoles, blouses, Kurta sets, and lehengas.

With nearly 6000 kg of waste fabric upcycled, 3000 kg of embroideries and heirloom fabrics preserved, and 900 saris and garments transformed, the label has also successfully generated employment of 180 including 30 craftswomen, and 150 craftsmen.

The movie " Shameless " Cast walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress Auroshikha Dey chose to wear the upcycled saree " Pihu' and '' Saumya " blouse by designer Priyanka Raajiv. She was particularly inclined to wear the upcycled fashion merging elegance with sustainability to promote the uniqueness and beauty of the Indian garment and support the cause.

