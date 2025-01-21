SWITCH Mobility Unveils SWITCH IeV8: A Game-Changer in Electric Light Commercial Vehicles (eLCV)

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 21: SWITCH Mobility Ltd, a part of the Hinduja Group, has unveiled the SWITCH IeV8, a revolutionary electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) in the 7.2T category catering to mid-mile logistics. Designed with sustainability and operational efficiency at its core, the SWITCH IeV8 is set to transform the logistics sector in India.

The SWITCH IeV8, a robust addition to SWITCH Mobility's eLCV portfolio is engineered for optimal performance, durability, and sustainability in cargo transportation. Featuring a cutting-edge advanced lithium battery chemistry, the IeV8 delivers an impressive range of 250 km on a single charge. Its versatile design accommodates up to 830 cubic feet of container space, making it ideal for diverse logistics needs. With a top speed of 80 km/h and fast-charging capabilities, it ensures swift and uninterrupted operations, meeting the demands of modern businesses.

With features like Electro-Hydraulic power steering (EHPS) for effortless maneuverability, a driver-centric AC cabin, tiltable steering, and sliding & reclining seats, the SWITCH IeV8 is crafted to deliver exceptional comfort and ergonomic excellence.

On the occasion, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, SWITCH Mobility, said, "The unveiling of the SWITCH IeV8 represents our steadfast commitment to pioneering clean transportation solutions. This vehicle embodies our vision of providing innovative and environmentally conscioussolutions that not only meet the demands of modern logistics but also contribute significantly to a greener future. With the IeV8, SWITCH Mobility reaffirms its position as a leader in innovation and eco-conscious developmentwithin the electric mobility sector."

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, SWITCH Mobility, added, "The SWITCH IeV8 is designed to address the increasing demand for efficient, reliable, and sustainable solutions in the mid-mile logistics segment. With a robust payload capacity up to 4 Ton and container compatibility of up to 830 cubic feet, the IeV8 is tailored to meet the varied needs of modern logistics operations. Its advanced lithium battery chemistry delivers a range of 250 km per charge, complemented by fast-charging capabilities that minimize downtime and maximize operational efficiency. Built with SWITCH Mobility's advanced EV architecture, the vehicle delivers superior operational performance resulting in lowest total cost of ownership.

Powered by SWITCH iON, our proprietary telematics system, the SWITCH IeV8 offers real-time vehicle health monitoring, ITMS, and efficient fleet management, among over 50 advanced features.

Designed for both performance and durability, the SWITCH IeV8 is an innovative vehicle that empowers businesses to lower operational costs while minimizing their carbon footprint. With the SWITCH IeV8, SWITCH Mobility is all set to create a transformative impact on India's logistics sector by offering a solution that seamlessly combines performance, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

About SWITCH Mobility

SWITCH Mobility, a part of the Hinduja Group, is a global electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer committed to advancing green mobility. Formed through a strategic collaboration between the engineering expertise of the Indian powerhouse Ashok Leyland and the British bus maker Optare, it seamlessly integrates the very best innovators and cutting-edge technology to deliver unrivalled product choices on a global scale. In 2014, SWITCH (then Optare) introduced the first British built, pure electric buses to London's roads and since then has put over 950 EVs on the road, clocking up over 130 million kilometers globally.

SWITCH Mobility's accomplishments are underscored by numerous awards, such as Most Trusted Brand of India, Company of the Year, L & ICV People Mover of the Year, Star Electric Bus of the Year, Sustainability Award, Best PR Campaign, and Most Trusted Brand of the Nation. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, SWITCH Mobility cultivates a corporate culture that values agility, innovation, and responsibility.

